After experiencing another heartbreak with No. 9, it’s time for the New Jersey Devils to ban the unlucky number.

Number 13 wasn’t just a familiar unlucky number or superstition for the average-Joe, but it was off-limits with the New Jersey Devils organization for over 30 years.

Crazy to think, but it’s true.

Former Devils owner John McMullen believed in the superstition that the number was bad luck and general manager Lou Lamoriello banned players from wearing it during his tenure from 1987 until 2015.

Now, it seems that the Devils should consider banning another number for a new era on the horizon.

After New Jersey traded its 2018 Hart Memorial Trophy winner in Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, another skater that donned No. 9 left fans squandering to buy another Devils sweater. Devils fans could also replace the Hall nameplate on the sweater or leave it in the closet like their Zach Parise jerseys.

Speaking of Parise, it seems that No. 9 for the red and black (and, at times, green) has been cursed since his departure for unrestricted free agency back in the summer of 2012.

Here’s a look at skaters that have worn No. 9 for Jersey since that time and aside from Hall.

Harri Pesonen, 2013

Bobby Butler, 2013

Jacob Josefson, 2013

Mike Sislo, 2014

Mattias Tedenby, 2014

Joe Whitney, 2014

Martin Havlat, 2015

Jiri Tlusty, 2016

Ouch.

Those skaters combined for a total of 40 goals while 18 were netted from Josefson. Hall provided promise for Devils fans and at one point in time, it seemed that No. 9 would belong to 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick for at least another eight seasons after the 2019-20 campaign.

Now, with Hall absolutely not re-signing with New Jersey, No. 9 has plagued Devils fans yet again.

Or, perhaps New Jersey’s first-overall-selection for the third time in four years accepts the honor to wear the notorious sniper number. It’s sure looking that way for another Devils team that on pace to finish in the basement for the league standings, again.

Just a thought.