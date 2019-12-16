An era has ended for the New Jersey Devils, who dealt former Hart Memorial Trophy winner Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes.

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils announced a trade that sent All-Star forward Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes. New Jersey also traded AHL prospect Blake Speers.

As compensation, the Devils receive a first-round pick, a conditional third-round pick and three prospects.

🚨#NJDevils NEWS: Taylor Hall and Blake Speers to ARI in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, third-round selection (conditional) in 2021, D Kevin Bahl and F Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr.https://t.co/PPZFky75oV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 16, 2019

Thus ends Hall’s New Jersey tenure, one that began in June 2016 with a one-for-one trade that sent Adam Larsson to the Edmonton Oilers. Hall was the first overall pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers and tallied 132 goals in six seasons in Alberta.

Hall immediately endeared himself to Devils fans by scoring both goals in the 2016-17 season opener, a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Those two tallies were the first of 76 goals Hall would score in his New Jersey career.

His magnum opus would come during the 2017-18 campaign, which ended with his name on Hart Memorial Trophy. He was the first Devil in team history to earn the award.

With 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists), Hall helped guide the Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2012. His point total stands as the fourth-best single-season effort in Devils’ history.

Injuries plagued a majority of Hall’s remaining time in Newark. Limited to 33 games last season, he still managed to put up 37 points. He had 25 points over 30 games this year. He sat out the last two games while the trade with the Coyotes was finalized.

Hall joins the Arizona Coyotes (19-12-4), who currently stand atop the Pacific Division. The Devils (10-17-5) won in Arizona on Saturday. It’s possible he could make his desert debut on Tuesday night when the Coyotes return to action in San Jose (10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Arizona).

In return, the Devils will receive Arizona’s first-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. Each of the picks has conditions attached. Should the Coyotes’ 2020 first-round pick land in the top three, the Devils will instead receive the first-rounder from 2021.

Meanwhile, the third-rounder will become a second if the Coyotes win a round of this spring’s Stanley Cup Playoffs or if Hall re-signs with the team. If both conditions are met, the pick becomes a first-rounder.

The primary yield on New Jersey’s end is 19-year-old defenseman Kevin Bahl. A second-round pick in 2018 (55th overall), Bahl has put up 20 points over 28 games with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League. Bahl will represent Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic later this winter.

Also along for the ride are forwards Nate Merkley and Nate Schnarr, both of whom will report to the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton.

Merkley, an Arizona first-round pick from 2015 (30th overall), put up 79 points over three seasons with Arizona’s AHL squad in Tuscon. He also partook in a single NHL game last season.

Schnarr is a 2015 third-rounder (75th overall) who likewise spent time in the OHL. He had 102 points over 65 games last season as a member of the Guelph Storm.

The Devils recently wrapped up a four-game road trip and will return to Prudential Center on Wednesday night to take on the Anaheim Ducks (7:00 p.m. ET, MSG+).