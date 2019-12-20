New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an ankle injury.

In a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones extended for a first down on a 4th-&-short. The first-year player then came up limping but indeed finished the game, one in which the Giants fell 31-13.

Over the next few days, Jones was evaluated and diagnosed with a mild high ankle sprain. As a result, he missed back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. But luckily, Jones will be back in the starting lineup against the Washington Redskins this weekend. Dan Salomone of the Giants official website confirmed this on Friday.

Longtime Big Blue quarterback Eli Manning started the games in which Jones sat out. In the two matchups, the veteran combined to complete 60% of his throws for 486 yards, four touchdowns, and three picks. The Giants fell to the Eagles in overtime in Week 14 but then came away with a 36-20 win over Miami in Week 16. It was their first victory since their Week 4 win over Washington.

The fans at MetLife Stadium gave Manning a standing ovation after the most recent win. It could’ve very well been the last game he plays for the Giants.

It’s important Jones is healthy for these final two weeks, especially since both games are against division opponents (Redskins and Eagles). He’ll need a great deal of experience against these teams moving forward.

Thus far in his inaugural pro season (11 games, 10 starts), Jones has completed 61.6% of his throws for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns.