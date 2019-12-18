New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who’s out for the rest of the year with a foot sprain, will reportedly require surgery.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced that tight end Evan Engram would be placed on injured reserve. The third-year pro is dealing with a foot sprain and has missed the team’s last five games. Engram last played in the Week 9 “Monday Night Football” loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, it’s being reported that the veteran will require surgery in order to repair a ligament-related issue in his foot. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Engram will visit orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay this week.

Evan Engram needs surgery to repair a ligament problem in his foot. He will be visiting Dr. Anderson in Green Bay later this week. Expects to be ready for next season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 18, 2019

Engram has dealt with injuries for much of his career but expects to be good to go for the 2020 campaign. Last year, he missed five games due to MCL and hamstring sprains. When this season is all said and done, he’ll have missed eight games, seven of them occurring because of the foot sprain. He additionally missed the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots due to an MCL sprain.

Back in 2017, Engram missed one game (Week 17 win over Washington) with a rib bruise.

Thus, when this year is over, Engram will have missed 14 of his possible 48 career games. That’s nearly an entire season.

Through the eight games he played in this year, Engram caught 44 balls for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Next season could be the final year of his rookie deal, being that a fifth-year option is in place. It’s unclear if the Giants will want to keep him around for another contract though, especially with all these health-related setbacks.