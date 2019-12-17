TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Giants have placed tight end Evan Engram on injured reserve with a foot sprain ahead of their Week 16 matchup.

Sadly, it looks like New York Giants tight end Evan Engram‘s season will be coming to a close. The third-year tight end has been nursing a foot sprain, an injury that’s sidelined him the past five games. On Tuesday, Big Blue decided to officially place him on injured reserve.

Engram hasn’t played since the Week 9 “Monday Night Football” loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He thus finishes his season with 44 catches, 467 yards, and three touchdowns through eight games.

With backup tight end Rhett Ellison having missed the last four games as well, the Giants have fielded Scott Simonson and rookie Kaden Smith. The latter has appeared in seven games this year, racking up 17 receptions for 135 yards and one score.

In addition to the Giants placing their top tight end on IR, the organization has signed wideout David Sills off the practice squad. Sills is an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia University. He was a First-team All-American for the Mountaineers in 2017 and was a First-team All-Big 12 player in both 2017 and 2018. Sills led the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision in touchdown receptions in 2017.

To replace Sills’ spot on the practice squad, the Giants signed offensive tackle Nate Wozniak. Originally having gone undrafted in 2018 out of the University of Minnesota, Wozniak has spent time with the New Orleans Saints (two stints), Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. He’s yet to play in a regular-season game.

