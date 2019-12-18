New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, punter Riley Dixon were both named as alternates for January’s Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, the NFL revealed it’s Pro Bowl rosters for both conferences. Unfortunately, for the first time since the 1995 season, the New York Giants don’t have any players representing the NFC. They’re just one of two teams who have zero Pro Bowlers this year. The other is the Miami Dolphins, the ballclub they just defeated on Sunday.

Although, two Giants have indeed been named alternates to the Pro Bowl. This means they’ll be able to participate if the respective individuals in front of them can’t play due to injury or because they made the Super Bowl. Punter Riley Dixon has been named a second alternate and running back Saquon Barkley has been named a fourth alternate.

Redskins punter Tress Way will be representing the NFC. Thus far on the year, Dixon has punted 60 times for 2,786 yards (46.4 yards-per-punt) through 14 games.

A lot will need to occur if Barkley wants to participate in the Pro Bowl. Three alternates are ahead of him, and that doesn’t include the NFC running backs that actually made the official roster (Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, and Ezekiel Elliot).

Despite the Pro Bowl vote being somewhat of a popularity contest, it was clear Barkley hasn’t had the greatest year. Battling an injury, the second-year pro has only rushed for 722 yards and four touchdowns on a 4.1 yards-per-carry rate through 11 games. He’s also caught 45 balls for 323 yards and one score through the air.