Eli Manning’s farewell moment during Sunday’s win brought tears to the eyes of former New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi.

If you’re a New York Giants fan, it was tough not to feel emotional on Sunday. Heck, it was tough even if you’re not a Big Blue fan. When Pat Shurmur took Eli Manning out of that game in what may have been his final home start, a standing ovation overcame MetLife Stadium.

These fans know how much Manning means to the organization and realize the 36-20 win over the Dolphins could’ve very well been the end.

Surely there were emotions across the football community, from fans, coaches, players, and yes, the general manager that traded for Eli in the 2004 draft. Ernie Accorsi, who last held that title for the Giants in the 2006 season, admitted the entire moment brought tears to his eyes.

“It’s funny,” Accorsi said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Everybody stereotypes you. I’m an Italian but I’m not an emotional guy. I don’t cry at funerals. I don’t cry. That doesn’t mean I don’t feel terrible about things but I’m not a crier, never have been. But I have to say I welled up when they cheered him off the field. I just felt so good he was able to get that, if that was his last game, that he was able to finish his career, at home at least, that way. Winning the game, which means the most to him anyway.”

Eli threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks in the game. The win was just the team’s third of the year and first since Sept. 29.

Manning was always a man of the people, the fans, and the team. He showed up to work every single day and never said a word. He was a true leader and professional, an attitude that led him to two Super Bowl titles. If that game was really the end for the longtime pro, it’s been a great ride.