New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur isn’t shutting down the possibility of Eli Manning playing at all in the final two games.

On Sunday, the New York Giants put a tally in the win column for the first time since Sept. 29. At 2-11, they defeated the 3-10 Miami Dolphins 36-20 in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd, with running back Saquon Barkley rushing for a pair of touchdowns. But what was really meaningful about this game is that it could’ve very well been Eli Manning‘s final home start.

The longtime veteran has started the last two matchups due to Daniel Jones‘ high ankle sprain. Jones could be healthy to start next Sunday against Washington, so the general narrative is that the win over Miami was the last start for Eli at MetLife. He thus walked off the field to a standing ovation, a moment it was tough not to tear up at. However, it’s not 100% confirmed that that was the last of Eli. Head coach Pat Shurmur believes it’s possible he could keep playing this year.

“We have two games left to go,” he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ll have to see…There’s a chance Eli keeps playing.”

Manning was 20-for-28 with 283 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks in the victory. Scores were to Golden Tate as well as rookie Darius Slayton. Manning has three touchdown passes to Slayton in the last two games.

The Giants won’t practice until Wednesday, so fans won’t receive a proper evaluation of Jones’ current setback until later this week. If he isn’t good to go for the third consecutive game, look for Manning to start once again this Sunday afternoon against the Redskins.