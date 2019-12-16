New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks on Eli Manning’s potential final home start after Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

This past weekend, the New York Giants finally won a game after losing nine straight. They weren’t looking to break the record for the franchise’s longest losing streak, as they ousted the Miami Dolphins 36-20. In the win, running back Saquon Barkley returned to his old self, carrying the ball 24 times for 112 yards (4.7 yards-per-carry) and two touchdowns.

After the game, quarterback Eli Manning received a standing ovation when he walked off the field. The victory very well could’ve been his final home start, as rookie Daniel Jones‘ ankle may heal prior to next week’s game against Washington. Because of this, Barkley praised his veteran quarterback when speaking to Paul Dottino of MSG.

“Eli, he’s a legend,” Barkley said. “I’ve only been here for two years but I’ve been a big fan since I’ve been watching football. Growing up in Pennsylvania, being a Jets and Giants fan, you watch the things he did for his community and for this city. And for him to go out, hopefully, you never know what’s the last game, to get this win, it’s very special for him.”

Manning completed 20 of his 28 throws for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the win. If he doesn’t play at all in the final pair of matchups, it’s been a great career for No. 10. Despite any sort of criticism, the man gave this organization two Super Bowls. Not many quarterbacks in the history of this league could say that for their respective teams.