New Jersey Devils fans displayed mixed emotions over Twitter after Taylor Hall was traded to the Arizona Coyotes.

Don’t expect the Taylor Hall trade talks to end… yet.

The highly-anticipated transaction occurred on Monday afternoon with the Arizona Coyotes. Still, the aftermath of the trade should still act as a hot topic for a last-place New Jersey Devils team.

Sure, the focus arguably shifts towards the prospects the Devils received, but how many conversations can outlets possibly produce on skaters that most have never seen skate in person?

🚨#NJDevils NEWS: Taylor Hall and Blake Speers to ARI in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, third-round selection (conditional) in 2021, D Kevin Bahl and F Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr.https://t.co/PPZFky75oV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 16, 2019

Sadly, there hasn’t been much to discuss other than the team losing and an inevitable Hall trade over the past two months, and it’s only the middle of December.

However, Devils fans should be satisfied with the trade’s return. The reality is that New Jersey couldn’t have received a better offer than it did from Arizona. Hall’s overall trade value didn’t entail the profit fans probably anticipated. Plus, the fact that the 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick wasn’t going to re-sign with Jersey impacted the Devils’ potential return from bidders.

For a trade that took place in December, fans should still be satisfied with a true 2020 first-round draft pick, a conditional pick and three prospects.

With that being said, ESNY looks at Twitter’s reaction to historic trade, which witnessed the Devils send their 2018 Hart Memorial Trophy winner to an organization that has never won a Stanley Cup championship.

Supposed to be packing for my trip tomorrow but instead I’m listening to that sad Joni Mitchell song from ‘Love Actually’ thinking about Taylor Hall. — Scott (@SDress92) December 16, 2019

The casual fans are so annoying. They really thought we were gonna get soderstrom 🙄 — Steven Line (@Steven_Line13) December 16, 2019

Should Shero be fired after that? — My Devils will always be my number #1. (@SonicHockeyFan) December 16, 2019

Thank you Taylor! We’ll miss you! pic.twitter.com/dnotOKAzsh — Kyri3 1rv1ng SZN (@ari21green) December 16, 2019

Thank you for the great years @hallsy09 and the memorable 2017 season. Sorry you couldn’t have the success with us that you deserve to have. Best of luck in Arizona ❤️ — JHE (@Henry1187J) December 16, 2019

Everyone saying this trade is bad probably have no idea who these players even are — Nicky Bats (@nickybats99) December 16, 2019

Better than losing him for nothing like Parise! I’ll take it especially with the 2020 first. — Colin M. (@Colin2626) December 16, 2019

Here’s Arizona’s exciting tweet after acquiring the former Edmonton Oiler.

Let's make one thing clear through all of this: Taylor Hall did not fail the New Jersey Devils. The New Jersey Devils failed Taylor Hall. #NJDevils — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) December 16, 2019

Here’s Hall’s reaction to the trade:

Of the #NJDevils fans, Taylor Hall says: "I've loved playing in New Jersey and the fans, their support for me and the team has been great. After my career is done, when I'm 65-years-old, I'll still remember the NJD fans chanting 'M-V-P' for me." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 16, 2019

Taylor Hall has been dealt…. A shit hand with how bad every team he’s been on his entire career has been. — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) December 14, 2019

Of course we did. Shero is the worst GM in the league. — eb1581 (@eb1581) December 16, 2019