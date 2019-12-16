2018 NHL Awards Taylor Hall
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New Jersey Devils fans displayed mixed emotions over Twitter after Taylor Hall was traded to the Arizona Coyotes.

Don’t expect the Taylor Hall trade talks to end… yet.

The highly-anticipated transaction occurred on Monday afternoon with the Arizona Coyotes. Still, the aftermath of the trade should still act as a hot topic for a last-place New Jersey Devils team.

Sure, the focus arguably shifts towards the prospects the Devils received, but how many conversations can outlets possibly produce on skaters that most have never seen skate in person?

Sadly, there hasn’t been much to discuss other than the team losing and an inevitable Hall trade over the past two months, and it’s only the middle of December.

However, Devils fans should be satisfied with the trade’s return. The reality is that New Jersey couldn’t have received a better offer than it did from Arizona. Hall’s overall trade value didn’t entail the profit fans probably anticipated. Plus, the fact that the 2010 No. 1 overall draft pick wasn’t going to re-sign with Jersey impacted the Devils’ potential return from bidders.

For a trade that took place in December, fans should still be satisfied with a true 2020 first-round draft pick, a conditional pick and three prospects.

With that being said, ESNY looks at Twitter’s reaction to historic trade, which witnessed the Devils send their 2018 Hart Memorial Trophy winner to an organization that has never won a Stanley Cup championship.

Here’s Arizona’s exciting tweet after acquiring the former Edmonton Oiler.

Here’s Hall’s reaction to the trade:

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU