The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former New York Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik to their practice squad ahead of Week 16.

Back in September, kicker Kaare Vedvik experienced a very short-lived tenure with the New York Jets. Gang Green claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1 and then waived him on Sept. 10. He played in just one game, missing his only field goal attempt along with his only extra-point attempt in a Week 1 loss to Buffalo. The Jets have since signed Sam Ficken, who’s kicked in 13 games for them this year.

After spending over three months as a free agent, the 25-year-old kicker is receiving another chance. On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their practice squad ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. It’s unclear if Vedvik will receive any in-game opportunities in the last two weeks. Their starting kicker, Randy Bullock, hasn’t necessarily struggled this year. He’s made 23 of his 27 field goal attempts along with 20 of his 20 extra-point attempts.

Vedvik additionally worked on his punting skills this year, something he did while in college. Through 26 career games at Marshall University, Vedvik punted the ball 129 times for 5,397 yards (41.8 yards-per-punt). He also converted on 41 of his 42 extra-point attempts and on 10 of his 16 field goal attempts.

The Baltimore Ravens originally signed Vedvik as an undrafted free agent in 2018. However, he didn’t see any time during that season due to a non-football injury. Vedvik was assaulted prior to the season starting.

Baltimore traded Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 11 for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He was then waived on Aug. 31.