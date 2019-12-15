New York Giants fans came together to send off Eli Manning in style, cheering the quarterback off the field in what could be his final start.

Eli Manning went out in most Eli Manning way possible: the stat line wasn’t pretty, there were some tough mistakes… but it ended with cheers from the MetLife Stadium faithful.

Sunday marked what could be the final start of Manning’s roller-coaster career, one that ended with the New York Giants on top of the Miami Dolphins by a 36-20 final.

With the game in its closing stages, head coach Pat Shurmur removed Manning from the game, allowing East Rutherford to give one final ovation for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Manning ended the game on a 20-for-28 note, with 283 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He returned to the Giants’ starting lineup on Monday in Philadelphia after an injury to rookie franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

Shurmur has stated that Jones will start the final two games for the Giants (3-11) if he is fully healthy.

As the final two minutes trickled away, the crowd continued to chant Manning’s name. Among the applauding fans were Manning’s family, situated in one of the MetLife Stadium boxes.

His daughters were on the field to greet him at the exit tunnel as the celebration commenced.

While the Giants’ victory may wind up costing them ground in the NFL Draft race (they’re currently tied for the second pick with Miami and Washington), it’s safe to say that Sunday’s happenings won’t be soon forgotten.

Manning’s potential exit won’t be viewed on the same level as, say, Derek Jeter’s Bronx finale, but it nonetheless provided a moment of levity in what has been a brutal season of football.

The Giants return to action next Sunday on the road against the Washington Redskins (1:00 p.m. ET, FOX).