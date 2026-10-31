Brad Penner | USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees‘ nerd quota has grown.

Veteran front office officials Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean will not return in 2027, according to The Post, after the team declined to renew their contracts. They had served in adviser roles since the 2023 season. Minaya was formerly the Mets GM and also helmed the Expos’ front office; Sabean won the World Series three times as the Giants’ GM. The Yankees are also moving on from a pair of veteran player scouts..

The Yankees have also reportedly hired New Jersey native and former big league relief pitcher Frank Herrmann as their “supervisor for global evaluation/player development integration.” The former Montclair Kimberley Academy star previously worked in the Blue Jays’ front office.

Minaya and Sabean were, of course, actual baseball men alongside GM Brian Cashman and his analytics army. And now they are gone. Wonder what Pat Murphy would say?