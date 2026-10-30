Wendell Cruz | USA TODAY Sports

The baseball world has been teeing off on the Yankees for some time now.

But the Bombers’ leadership troika — owner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone — has been seemingly impervious to the deluge of criticism so far, even when it has come from team legends like Derek Jeter.

Mike Francesa thinks the latest salvo will be different, though. The former WFAN host believes Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s recent rip could force the Yankees to “re-examine who they are a little bit” after yet another October flop.

ICYMI: Murphy more or less said goodbye to former Yankee and pending free agent Jake Bauers in the aftermath of the Brew Crew’s World Series triumph over the Rays. The moment was caught on camera as Murphy told Bauers, “Just remember when you were on that horses–t Yankees team and you guys were all playing for yourself? Just remember, say, ‘This is the way we used to do it.’”

“This shot from Murphy, I think sticks. I think it’s the first shot that hits broadside and will impact the Yankees,” Francesa said on his BetRivers podcast. “It has to hurt. It was in the celebration after they just dominated the sport. Finished off the Dodgers, finished off Tampa — who the Yankees couldn’t touch. And now he makes that comment.”

Francesa called it “a shot of shots” that was “right on target.”

“None of these shots that have been leveled, from anybody, none of them have stuck. They haven’t cared one bit about the criticism they’ve gotten. They’ve brushed it off. I don’t think this one will be brushed off so easily. … This was right on television, in the celebration, and everybody saw it and and reacted to it immediately. That had to sting coming from the guy who is now the new Casey Stengel.