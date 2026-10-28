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Former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada is a fan favorite. The switch-hitting catcher was a key piece of the Jeter Dynasty, slugging 275 home runs while winning five World Series rings.

In turn, the Yankees invite him to spring training as a special/roving instructor every season, like they do most of their former players. Posada is also regularly invited to Old Timers’ Day and had his number 20 retired in 2015. He was even present at Yankee Stadium for the 1998 World Series team’s 25-year-anniversary celebration.

That sure sounds like a team that holds one of its former players in fairly high regard. So why would Sado thus claim to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, both of the Post, he…doesn’t “feel welcome” with the team? Both veteran writers co-host the baseball podcast”The Show” and Posada was appearing as a guest when he made his remarks.

“I don’t feel welcome when I go there, you know?” he said. “Even in spring training, I don’t feel like — I’m just like, I don’t know, I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go.”

Posada then…failed to elaborate more and instead rehashed how he was unceremoniously benched in 2011, his final season, before then criticizing the Yankees’ sloppy play in the postseason. Add it all up, and this was the back page of the paper instead of the defending champion Knicks finally winning:

The back page: POSADA NON GRATA



Heartbroken Jorge feels unwelcome by Yanks



Read more: https://t.co/J8R6sRJuzG pic.twitter.com/wx1g4H46Kz — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 28, 2026

In defense of Posada, he gave this answer when asked if he would consider a job in the Yankees organization. Perfectly fine question! Fans are restless as general manager Brian Cashman has yet another new contract and we enter Year 10 of the Aaron Boone Era.

But even then, Cashman has never been one to just bring in popular alumni as random “special advisors” around the front office. In fact, the only ex-Yankee who really serves in that type of role is Andy Pettitte. He’s been helping Cash and Boone in that role since 2023, and isn’t just some talking head in the conference room. No, he works extensively with the pitching staff and pitching coach Matt Blake.

And given how New York’s arms posted a league-best 3.23 staff ERA in 2026? Some of the big lefty’s guidance has landed. It also helps that Pettitte is the pitching coach for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Similarly, Posada was an assistant hitting coach for Team Italy, managed by former Yankee Francisco Cervelli.

Let’s be honest. The fact that Jorge Posada didn’t fully elaborate or give concrete examples as to how he feels unwelcome shows his actual hand. No disrespect, but this is a former player seeing the game evolve past his time. Does he just feel left behind? Does he not even want a job with the team, but simply to be offered one he can turn down? What’s actually going on here?

Being frustrated by a near two-decade long championship drought is perfectly fine. But Jorge Posada’s words amount to little more than retired player pick-me behavior.

Let’s put the early postseason exit in the past and look towards 2027.