Jets’ Aaron Glenn steps back into the fire

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaron Glenn just cannot live with prosperity.

The Jets coach’s foibles get plenty of attention. But not enough is paid to the fact Glenn often wriggles his way out of a jam — and sometimes even notches success! — only to eventually go step right back in the fire.

Sunday’s late-game meltdown against the Packers is the latest example. The Jets had a 10-point lead and were on their way to a 2-0 start that, as the graphic on the Fox broadcast illustrated, is a 75% chance to make the postseason based on recent league history. And then Green Bay did what a good team does and pulled even at 17, which brings us to Glenn’s latest misstep.

Yes, Glenn should have called timeout with 1:02 left in regulation after the Packers’ third-down play ended. Why not get a chance to go win the game?

But if you believe his claimed concern about being backed up in his own end in bad weather, his strategy actually got even more confounding from there. Why did he accept the 10-second runoff after the Packers’ delay-of-game on fourth down? Why did he let them take the game clock down to two seconds? He gifted them a chance to take a shot at a walk-off Hail Mary. Which is incredibly stupid. Stop the clock at 21 seconds and they cannot risk the deep shot. They have to punt and the Jets’ margin for error before overtime is much smaller. Glenn giving Green Bay a shot makes no sense. Even the Packers couldn’t figure it out.

And then, after having no faith in his offense at the end of regulation, Glenn took the ball first in overtime? If you thought the weather was going to get significantly worse as the extra period progressed, sure. But that was not the case.

Look, the Jets are much improved so far this season. You can actually watch them without wanting to burn your eyes. But this remains a team hurtling toward another coaching change because Glenn never stays out of his own way.