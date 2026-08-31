Jets patch up at least one glaring hole

Eric Canha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets had two kickers in training camp, but they really had no kickers.

They hope that is no longer the case.

Gang Green claimed Blake Grupe off waivers from the Colts on Monday. The move comes after Jason Sanders and Cade York underwhelmed all preseason. Sanders technically won the competition when York was cut before the final preseason game, but he was still competing against the rest of the league and a change seemed inevitable.

Grupe went 2-for-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on PAT for Indianapolis in the preseason. The veteran has a career 82% field goal percentage and has only missed two extra points in his three-year career. The Notre Dame product spent his first two seasons with the Saints before splitting last year between New Orleans and the Colts. He struggled mightily for the Saints last year and was cut during the season, but bounced back in Indy, including a career-long 60-yarder.