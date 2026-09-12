New York Jets at Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, and Predictions: A Fresh Start in Week 1

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The New York Jets look to turn the page on last season’s offensive struggles as they travel to Nashville to battle the Tennessee Titans in a fresh 0-0 start to the 2026 season. Kicking off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, September 13, 2026, this Week 1 matchup will be broadcast live on CBS from Nissan Stadium.

Eager to establish a ground and pound identity after a frustrating previous campaign marred by 23 turnovers and a dismal 44.7% red zone efficiency, New York faces a tough initial test. Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s steady pocket presence and linebacker Demario Davis anchoring the defense, the youth-heavy Jets roster must immediately gel to compete in a crowded AFC East. This preview breaks down the odds across traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets, highlights pivotal matchups, and uncovers the historical statistics necessary to beat the market.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Here is a look at the current consensus betting odds for this Week 1 AFC clash, with similar markets available on prediction platforms like Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig:

Moneyline: Titans -121 | Jets +101

Titans -121 | Jets +101 Point Spread: Titans -1.5 (-109) | Jets +1.5 (-110)

Titans -1.5 (-109) | Jets +1.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 38.5 points (Over -111 / Under -108)

Oddsmakers are projecting a tightly contested field position battle, installing the home-standing Titans as narrow 1.5-point favorites. The betting lines have shifted slightly since opening, with Tennessee moving from -124 down to -121 on the moneyline, indicating early backing for the Jets across both traditional sportsbooks and prediction markets. The game total sits at a modest 38.5 points, reflecting expectations of an early-season defensive struggle given New York’s previous offensive inconsistencies. For those new to prediction markets, the implied probabilities closely mirror the traditional odds, making this an intriguing event contract to monitor.

When removing the sportsbook’s vig from the current -121/+101 moneyline via exchanges like Novig—or comparing against Kalshi’s event contracts—the true implied win probabilities show just how evenly matched these two teams are.

Jets vs. Titans Week 1 Predictions and Best Bets

Both of these squads are looking for a fresh start after disappointing 2025 campaigns. While Tennessee boasts superior red zone efficiency, its historic struggles to close out games at home make this a tricky spot to back the favorite. When evaluating the betting value, one glaring situational trend stands out: The Titans are an abysmal 0-6 against the spread (ATS) at home as a favorite over their last six games (0% success rate).

The Pick: Jets +1.5 (-110)

It is inherently difficult to trust a Jets team that has gone 1-11 straight up as a road underdog over its last 12 games, but Tennessee’s inability to cover as a home favorite is too strong to ignore. New York finished last year with a slight edge in offensive production (16.8 points per game compared to 16.6), and grabbing the points in what projects to be a gritty, one-possession game is the most sensible play. If you’re trading on Kalshi, Polymarket, or Novig, buying “Yes” on a Jets outright win contract offers similar value at current prices.

The Pick: Over 38.5 Points (-111)

Despite oddsmakers setting a low total for two historically sluggish offenses, the situational trends heavily favor the over. The over has hit in five of the Jets’ last six games as an underdog (83.3%), and it has also cashed in four of the Titans’ last five games overall (80%). Furthermore, both teams fielded highly turnover-prone offenses last season—combining for a disastrous -28 turnover differential. A few short fields generated by complex defensive schemes and takeaways could easily lead to enough quick scores to push this game past the 38.5-point threshold.

Top NFL Player Props: Jets vs. Titans

If you are looking to isolate specific matchups, the player prop market offers plenty of intrigue. Oddsmakers have set cautious totals for both passing attacks while heavily factoring in the backfields for both New York and Tennessee.

Below is a consolidated look at the most notable passing, rushing, and receiving player props available for this matchup:

Player Passing Yards Passing TDs Geno Smith (NYJ) 209.5 0.5 Cameron Ward (TEN) 200.5 1.5 Player Rushing Yards Anytime TD Breece Hall (NYJ) 64.5 +113 Braelon Allen (NYJ) 17.5 +327 Tony Pollard (TEN) 50.5 +142 Tyjae Spears (TEN) 24.5 +262 Player Receiving Yards Anytime TD Garrett Wilson (NYJ) 62.5 +230 Adonai Mitchell (NYJ) 31.5 +427 Mason Taylor (NYJ) 21.5 +483 Wan’dale Robinson (TEN) 42.5 +353 Carnell Tate (TEN) 38.5 +285 Calvin Ridley (TEN) 27.5 +450

When analyzing New York’s offensive expectations, Geno Smith faces an incredibly low passing touchdown bar at 0.5. Although the total is seemingly a layup, oddsmakers have aggressively juiced the over (-247), signaling high confidence that Smith will find the end zone through the air. His passing yardage is set at a modest 209.5, reflecting a potential run-heavy approach on the road.

That rushing attack will flow entirely through Breece Hall, who boasts the highest projected rushing yardage (64.5) and the best Anytime Touchdown odds (+113) of any player on the field. Hall is expected to dominate the touches, though bruiser Braelon Allen remains a threat to vulture goal-line work. In the passing game, Garrett Wilson stands out as the undisputed top target. Wilson’s 62.5 receiving yards prop is a full 20 yards higher than any other player in the game.

Note for New York fans tracking familiar faces: Veteran former Giants wide receiver Wan’dale Robinson is now lining up for the Titans, holding a prominent 42.5 receiving yards prop and +353 odds to score a touchdown in his home debut for Tennessee.

Best Player Prop Bets and Predictions: Jets vs. Titans

When hunting for betting edges with a DraftKings promo code, two receiving props stand out based on undeniable situational trends.

The Pick: Mason Taylor Over 2.5 Receptions (+105)

At plus money, backing the Jets tight end is the single best value on the board. Taylor has thrived in this exact scenario, exceeding 2.5 receptions in five straight games on the road as an underdog (100% hit rate). He is averaging a reliable 4.2 catches per game during that span, making this +105 line incredibly appealing as a check-down option to extend drives with key third down conversions.

The Pick: Tyjae Spears Over 2.5 Receptions (-127)

While Tony Pollard handles early downs, do not ignore Spears’ involvement in the passing game. The dynamic back has been a consistent safety valve at Nissan Stadium, exceeding 2.5 receptions in seven of his last eight home games (87.5%). Boasting an average of 4.1 receptions per game in front of his home crowd, Spears should easily see the required target volume to clear this modest threshold.