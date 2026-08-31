Ex-Jets lineman strikes optimistic tone for 2026

Barry Reeger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets being bad is nothing new. It is kind of their thing.

The team is typically not as irrelevant as it was in 2025, though. There was just absolutely no buzz or excitement beyond watching the car crash that was Aaron Glenn’s rookie season as head coach. But former Jets Barry Rlineman Damien Woody thinks that could change this fall.

They may not win, but they should be watchable.

“This team has a lot of young talent, particularly on the offensive side of the football,” Woody said Monday while guest hosting WFAN’s morning show. “This is the first time that I can remember that the Jets have had pieces on the offense to be excited about, and I think they can be very entertaining.”

Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are stars, there are several promising young players and the offensive line should be better. But can Geno Smith be a productive quarterback (and not step in it off the field)? He bombed with the Raiders last year. But then again — everything in Las Vegas was a disaster. And he was one of the league’s top passers in Seattle before then.

“You’re hoping you get that Geno and then you just look at all the offensive weapons the Jets have,” Woody said. “This Jets team should be able to score points this year.”