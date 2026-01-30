Mike Francesa torches ‘complete disaster’ Jets: ‘An utter embarrassment’

Wendell Cruz | USA TODAY Sports

The Jets won’t play a meaningful game for about seven more months.

Mike Francesa is still ready to hand-wave Aaron Glenn.

The WFAN legend hammered the embattled coach and franchise for being a “complete embarrassment” in one of his classic Gang Green takedowns. There is no offseason when it comes to tweaking the Jets.

“How can anybody look at the mess that we are looking at right now with the Jets and have a bit of confidence in them?” Francesa said on his BetRivers podcast. “Their season ended, mercifully, a month ago. Since then all they have done is lose coaches and fire coaches. They have no offensive coordinator, they have no defensive coordinator (Brian Duker has since been hired in a non-playcalling role). It is bizarre what has gone on. … This year looks like it could be worse than last year. I don’t see any way that Aaron Glenn sees a third year.”

A scary thought considering the Jets just wrapped up “the most embarrassing December that any NFL team has ever had.” But Francesa said he is baffled by the mayhem on Glenn’s staff — offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand fired, whatever happened with Wink Martindale, the reported Jon Gruden feeler — and everything else.

“I have been mystified by some of their moves. I have been horrified by some of their ineptitude” he said. “And now to see after the season this incredible occurrence with the coaching staff. To have the craziness that has gone on and still as an organization have faith in this head coach who told you last year to get ready, buckle up for this ride, we’re not going to be the same old Jets, we’re building a culture, you’re proud of us.

“First of all, he did not inherit a rebuilding job. He created a rebuilding job. That was not a rebuilding job that he was walking into if he made the right decisions from the start. And he didn’t. … The Jets last year were so non-competitive at times it’s amazing they won any games. It really is.

“This is a mess of such enormous proportions now that they’re virtually here as we approach February in a non-competitive state. You can’t tell me that any of this is a plan. There’s no way any of this is a plan.”

Francesa praised special teams coordinator Chris Banjo and said he has seen good things from offensive line coach Steve Heiden. The big guy added that offensive coordinator candidate Frank Reich is “someone who is highly capable of doing the job.”

“I think that would be a step in the right direction,” Francesa said, “even though he has no quarterback.”

That is only the start of the Jets’ deficiencies.

“There’s nothing to say,” Francesa said. “Why yell and scream? It’s not even worth it. They are a complete disaster and an utter embarrassment.”