Did the New York Knicks break the Eastern Conference?

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The reigning, defending, NBA Champion New York Knicks. Some of us still aren’t used to it.

Yet, just days into NBA free agency, one thing is certain. New York’s secret sauce of trust, coaching, resolve, and pure will has the Eastern Conference in an absolute panic. The NBA Summer League hasn’t even begun, and the power balance in the East has already shifted drastically. Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, but the Celtics swung a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, shipping Jaylen Brown to Philly for draft picks and—drumroll please—Paul George.

Meanwhile, everyone with a microphone pulpit seems convinced the Knicks won’t repeat as champions. That’s not necessarily wrong, dynasties are hard to both establish and maintain. Especially considering joining George in Boston will be center Mitchell Robinson, who’d been a Knick since 2018. But even so, you’d think that the Knicks were a No. 8 seed in 1999 again instead of a fairly dominant No. 3:

"It all kinda worked in your favor. Have a parade, it is awesome. But this is not going to happen again!"@colincowherd doesn't expect the Knicks to run it back and repeat as champs next season pic.twitter.com/RlfrEKMgmM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 18, 2026

It’s the usual list of reasons. Salary cap issues mean key free agents won’t come back. Guys like Landry Shamet (One of those free agents who just re-signed) got white-hot at the right time. Everyone stayed healthy. New York had a soft playoff schedule and drew a better matchup with the young San Antonio Spurs than they did the strong Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a nutshell, New York clearly overachieved and the rest of the league was about to catch up. Even Colin Cowherd up in the clip above thought the Celtics were a lock to get Giannis. Sorry, Uncle Colin. Not so.

All this to say, the New York Knicks are looking more and more like the team to beat in the East next season. Yes, that’s right. The defending NBA Champion New York Knicks are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Don’t believe me? Let’s take a brief look at the competition from the top down.

First and foremost, the 60-win Detroit Pistons overachieved to the top seed. They’ve since signed stretch-4 John Collins, who’s already declining at 28 and not an impact player in the Motor City. The Pistons are also in a contract dispute with young All-NBA center Jalen Duren, though that could be resolved in wake of Walker Kessler’s move to the Lakers. Furthermore, J.B. Bickerstaff is a good coach, but not to the point where Detroit can expect another 60-win season.

We’ve already touched on Boston, who just royally downgraded from Brown to George. It doesn’t matter that Brown had to be moved for salary reasons, the aging George isn’t the answer just because he can still hit threes and defend…when healthy. What’s their plan for center? Have Robinson split minutes with Luka Garza? What happens when Robinson is inevitably injured?

That brings us to Cleveland, whose grand offseason plan includes re-signing James Harden, still a playoff liability as he nears 37 years old, and…maybe LeBron??? Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is in his contract year. The Cavs, meanwhile, are heavily invested in bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Let’s just hope Mitchell fetches a ton of draft capital in an eventual trade, because they’ll have no choice but to move off of him.

Toronto, meanwhile, is a different story. They’ve brought back Kawhi Leonard for a second stint and, for all of his off-court drama and bullshit, he boosts the lineup. Especially with former Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the mix. But even if Kawhi, now 35, is at his best, let’s be honest: He’s really back in Toronto to mentor Collin-Murray Boyles. A miracle Finals run a la 2019 isn’t happening again.

Atlanta? Running it back (literally, knowing coach Quin Snyder’s offense) and hoping former St. John’s star Zuby Ejiofor adds help on D. Otherwise, limited depth and CJ McCollum’s age have clipped the Hawks’ wings.

The Sixers, in fairness, have made moves. On top of fleecing Boston for Brown, they added known Jalen Brunson pest and solid shooter Dean Wade, formerly of the Cavs. Brown’s arrival could mean less touches for rising second-year guard V.J. Edgecombe, but the two should be a strong trio with poitn guard Tyrese Maxey. But even then, Joel Embiid’s unpredictable health keeps Philly as a big “if” in the East. They might make deeper runs and look better, but still need some help to silence the traveling Knicks crowd at Xfinity Mobile.

Next on the docket, the Orlando Magic who, to be fair, should take a big step forward next season. A strong core led by former No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero just got a major coaching upgrade, firing Jamahl Moseley and replacing him with Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney. This team took Detroit to Game 7…in the first round. Not exactly a threat to the Knicks, but they’ll certainly make things tough in a potential playoff matchup.

Among the playoff and play-in teams, that leaves two. The Charlotte Hornets just traded LaMelo Ball for Naz Reid and handed point guard duties to Coby White (Not exactly an upgrade), and the Miami Heat just basically blew up their team in hopes that Giannis, Bam Adebayo, and the aging Andrew Wiggins and Tim Hardaway Jr. can make it work.

Seems a pretty light field, right? Yes, except we have one team left: Indiana. Let’s not forget the Pacers made mincemeat out of the Knicks in the playoffs in 2024 and ’25, making the Finals in the latter year. Indy only tanked this season because star point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7.

But even then, some of the key pieces who helped beat the Knicks are now gone, namely center Myles Turner. He signed with Milwaukee in free agency last summer and the Pacers eventually traded for Ivica Zubac, who can’t operate outside the paint while Turner has range. In reality, the Pacers are all too similar to the Celtics: a shooter-happy team whose strategy depends on out-running the other team.

Also, how effective will Haliburton be coming back from his injury? How will the Pacers fare against a full Knicks rotation as opposed to former coach Tom Thibodeau’s limited slate? Their rise back to the top of the East isn’t as guaranteed as it looks.

That leaves the scrap heap, which has no potential Knicks slayers. Certainly not the de-antlered Bucks, nor the rebuilding (again) Chicago Bulls. The new Julius Randle-led Brooklyn Nets? FUGHEDDABOUTIT!

Last but not least, Trae Young had way more talent in Atlanta than he does with the Wizards, and they’re beating the Knicks with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa helping? Sure, Jan.

The roster math says it all, basketball fans. No matter how you spin it, the New York Knicks winning it all has the East in a panic.

And when panic happens, bad decisions usually follow.