Prediction Market Promos Offer $220 on World Cup Trading

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The World Cup has entered the Round of 32, and games mean even more now that teams have advanced to the knockout stages.

Prediction markets offer users the ability to trade on individual games, round futures, player awards, and the outright winner.

Find out how to claim up to $220 using the best prediction market promo codes and start trading on all the World Cup action.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered the Round of 32, and every team now faces the threat of elimination. With this being the largest knockout stage in World Cup history, the odds for an underdog creating some chaos with an upset are greater than ever. Already, Germany and the Netherlands have been sent home earlier than many would have expected. Meanwhile, other teams are just heating up, with Brazil welcoming the return of Neymar and France enjoying the dominance of Mbappe.

In over 40 states, traders have capitalized on prediction market promo codes to add some extra funds to their bankroll. With this being the first World Cup since prediction markets became legal in the U.S., soccer fans are clamoring to find the best sign-up bonuses. Below, readers can learn the ins and outs of the most popular prediction markets and how to claim their welcome offers.

Prediction Market Promos for the World Cup

As prediction markets have exploded onto the scene, there is no shortage of quality platforms for customers to sign up for and start trading on the World Cup. There is a prediction market to fit every trader’s unique preferences, whether they want an app with an incredibly clean UI like Kalshi, massive liquidity in markets that can be found on Polymarket, or a streamlined sports-focused prediction market like OG. Read on to see which prediction market platform is best for you and how to unlock their sign-up bonus.

Polymarket

The Polymarket app, which is available in over 40 states, is one of the largest prediction markets in the world by market volume. Users will have little to no issue buying and selling World Cup event contracts, as individual games have hundreds of thousands of dollars in liquidity, and some futures markets like “who will win the World Cup” carry over 3.4B in market volume. Along with being able to trade on specific game outcomes and futures, users buy contracts on who will win specific awards, player and team props, who will perform at the World Cup halftime show, and even what brand manufactures the jersey of the winning team.

New users can sign up with the Polymarket promo code ELITE to claim the welcome offer and deposit $20 to get a $50 bonus.

Kalshi

Kalshi is one of the best options for those looking to get right into trading on the World Cup. The user-friendly app and website make learning how to trade on soccer prediction markets a simple and straightforward process. Users will have no trouble navigating Kalshi’s massive collection of markets to find the game, prop, or future they are looking for thanks to the app’s intuitive menu design. Traders on the platform are not just limited to soccer or sports markets. Kalshi also offers a host of event contracts on topics like politics, culture, climate, and economics.

Sign up here using the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 during registration to unlock a $15 bonus after completing $10 in trades on World Cup matches.

Novig

Novig is the sports fan’s prediction market. Unlike other platforms that add politics, economics, climate, and science-based markets into the mix, Novig remains dedicated to weeding out the noise and giving traders just the sports markets they want. Operating as a peer-to-peer exchange, Novig stays true to its name and offers traders contracts priced without a “vig” or house edge, as they are buying and selling contracts against other users instead of the house.

Users in the 40+ states where the platform operates can claim the Novig promo code ELITE50 to secure $50 in Novig Coins after spending $5.

OG

OG has become one of the most popular prediction markets for the World Cup. Along with its robust market options, it features an active social community with live chats on each market and leaderboards where users can track how they stack up against other traders. OG also lets users build their own World Cup parlays to add a bit more complexity and intrigue when buying and selling contracts.

New users can join this social prediction market by signing up with the OG promo code ELITE and get a $10 bonus after trading $10 on World Cup games.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is another top-tier option for those looking to trade on World Cup prediction markets. Coming from the FanDuel Group, it is a brand that builds instant trust with new users and offers one of the cleanest apps on the market, as one would expect from the company behind FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino. Although there are some market restrictions in some states, FanDuel Predicts can be downloaded in all 50 states. On the app, users can build combo trades, which are similar to sportsbook parlays, when getting into the World Cup action.

Those new to the app can sign up using the FanDuel Predicts promo code here (iOS) (Android) to secure the welcome offer to make any trade and get a $25 bonus.

ProphetX

ProphetX is a great option for those coming to prediction markets from a traditional sportsbook. The app looks very similar to a traditional online sportsbook, down to showing the contract prices in traditional odds, with the added bonus of being able to see the liquidity in each market. Available in almost 40 states, users can trade on outright winners, how many shots on target a player will have, various team props, and even get in on the World Cup action while the games are live.

New users can boost their funds for World Cup trading by using the ProphetX promo code ELITE while signing up to unlock a $20 bonus after completing their first $10 in trades.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com is the premier World Cup trading option for crypto-native users, particularly those who already use the website for all of their crypto needs. Users can seamlessly go from trading on soccer prediction markets to managing their cryptocurrency wallet all within the same app. Crypto.com makes it easy for users to go from buying event contracts on the winner of the World Cup to trading on political matters like who will win the next U.S. presidential election by simply tabbing over from “Sports” to “Events.”

Signing up with the Crypto.com referral code here will unlock a bonus of up to $50 in CRO for new users.