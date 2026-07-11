UFC 329 is set to take center stage this evening as the iconic Conor McGregor prepares to make his return after five years away from the sport. The prelims are slated to get underway at 5:00 pm ET, leading up to the five-round Welterweight main event that will see Conor McGregor take on Max Holloway in a rematch of their 2013 featherweight bout. As fight fans all around the country prepare for the action, they can utilize the offers on this page to score bonuses from some of the best prediction markets for McGregor vs Holloway 2.

Best Prediction Markets for McGregor vs Holloway 2

Prediction market platforms are available in over 40 states throughout the country, providing a terrific alternative to sportsbooks for getting in on the UFC 329 action. Top options like Polymarket, Kalshi, Novig, FanDuel Predicts, OG, and ProphetX are all sure to be popular destinations for fight fans this evening as they trade on McGregor vs Holloway, as well as a myriad of other exciting fights.

Before the card gets started this evening, use the linked offers on this page to score bonuses from all the best prediction markets for McGregor vs Holloway at UFC 329.

Polymarket

Polymarket is certain to be a popular option for trading on UFC 329, especially after the prediction market brand debuted a commercial featuring Conor McGregor earlier this week. The Polymarket platform is available for eligible users in over 40 states nationwide, including a variety of states where sports betting is currently prohibited. New users can claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE to unlock the welcome offer to deposit $20 and get a $50 bonus for trading on markets like McGregor vs Holloway 2.

Kalshi

Kalshi is one of the best prediction platforms for McGregor vs Holloway 2, offering a variety of UFC markets for trading on tonight’s stacked card. The Kalshi platform has quickly become one of the top trading apps for users all throughout the country, and that should continue this evening when Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return vs Max Holloway in a five-round Welterweight main event. Claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to score a $15 sign up bonus when you make $15 in trades on UFC 329 or any other Kalshi markets.

Novig

Novig is one of the top sports prediction markets in the country, and it’s available for eligible users in over 40 states. The Novig platform offers a terrific alternative to traditional sportsbooks, as the peer-to-peer trading model allows users to take a position on popular sports action, like UFC 329, with no house edge. Use the linked Novig promo code ELITE50 to activate a welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins for trading on tonight’s UFC card.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is the official prediction markets platform from the popular FanDuel brand, and it’s one of the best options for UFC 329 traders looking to get in on the action this evening. With markets for the main event, as well as a variety of other UFC outcomes, FanDuel Predicts is a great place to trade on McGregor vs Holloway 2 or any other sports action. New users can claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to secure a welcome offer to make any trade and get a $25 bonus.

OG

OG is quickly becoming a go-to option for prediction market traders, and it’s likely to continue that trend this evening when Conor McGregor takes on Max Holloway in a rematch 13 years in the making. The OG platform offers a variety of sports markets, including outcomes of major bouts at UFC 329 tonight. First time traders can sign up with the OG promo code ELITE to score up to $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets like Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway.

ProphetX

ProphetX is a popular sports trading platform, with markets for all the hottest action like McGregor vs Holloway at UFC 329. The ProphetX platform is available in over 35 states throughout the country, including several states where sportsbooks are currently prohibited, bringing a terrific alternative for fans to trade on major fights like tonight’s main event. New users can claim the ProphetX promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus for trading on UFC 329.