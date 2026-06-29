A new cool way Knicks will be honored in NYC

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Every member of the world champion Knicks will have a city street temporarily co-named in their honor, according to Newsday.

From the report:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn announced Monday that each member of the Knicks’ championship-winning team will be honored with a temporary street co-naming.

Each sign features a player’s name and jersey number. Most all of the signs were installed on a street that corresponds to that player’s name and jersey number.

Similar signs were temporarily installed in 2025 before the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, two weeks after winning their first NBA title since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games, the Knicks signs are back.

The signs will remain up for a month and be found on Sixth and Seventh Avenues, according to the report.

They really should have found a street for Mike Brown, though.