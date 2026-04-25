Bet365 Bonus Code: Snag $200 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New players can claim a bonus with the latest bet365 bonus code offer ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. By placing a $10 qualifying wager, new users will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus is a great way to get off to a fast start on bet365 Sportsbook. The Knicks are in desperation mode after falling behind 2-1 to the Hawks. New players can use this sign-up offer to start betting on this matchup or any other NBA game this weekend.

Score $200 Bonus With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Here is the complete overview of the bet365 sign-up promotion:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2026

Unlocking the bet365 welcome offer for this critical Knicks-Hawks matchup is a straightforward process. By utilizing the bet365 bonus code, new users can secure bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager on the game.

To ensure your initial wager qualifies for the promotion, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means that a selection with -450 odds is a valid qualifying wager, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not meet the requirement. Once your qualifying bet on this postseason clash in Atlanta settles and the bonus funds are credited to your account balance, the bonus bets will expire seven days after they are added.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Analysis

With the Hawks holding a 2-1 series lead and homecourt advantage, this upcoming contest carries significant playoff implications as both teams battle to advance to the next round.

Bet Type New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Moneyline -130 +110 Total Points Over 215 (-110) Under 215 (-110)

Heading into this matchup, the New York Knicks are listed as slight road favorites, but bettors should be aware of recent historical context. The Knicks are just 1-5 (.167) on the road against opponents with a winning record over their last six games. Meanwhile, those eyeing the point total should note that the over has hit in three of the Atlanta Hawks’ last four games following a win.

The Knicks have consistently leveraged their interior presence during this series, averaging 51.3 points in the paint per game compared to Atlanta’s 46.7. Unfortunately, for Knicks fans, this hasn’t led to wins in the last two games. Nevertheless, this is a distinct structural advantage they will try to maintain as they look for a crucial victory.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Activate This Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is set up and ready before tip-off:

Register a New Account: Begin by navigating to the sportsbook to create and register an account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Claim the Offer: Download the sportsbook application to your mobile device and officially claim the offer via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the NBA Postseason markets and place qualifying bets of at least $10 on this pivotal matchup, or any other eligible market, in order to activate the offer.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account balance, giving you additional funds to utilize throughout the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.