WATCH: Mets find new way to embarrass themselves
When it rains, it pours — even in a dome.
Somewhat-embattled Mets left fielder Juan Soto completely misplayed a single by the Blue Jays’ George Springer on Monday night in Toronto.
The result, with an assist from center fielder A.J. Ewing? A Little League home run that ended up being the difference in the Amazins’ 2-1 loss.
Hopefully Eric Chavez did not see this!
Look, Soto is not getting paid $765 million to play the field. The Mets are just delaying the inevitable because no one wants to make a 27-year-old a career DH. But you can’t have this happen — especially when your club is on fire.
James Kratch is a veteran sports reporter and editor. He currently reports on the youth sports industry for Buying Sandlot and was previously ESNY's managing editor. Before that he spent a decade at NJ Advance Media (The Star-Ledger and NJ.com), where he covered high school sports, the Giants and Rutgers.