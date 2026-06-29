WATCH: Mets find new way to embarrass themselves

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Another day, same Mets. Juan Soto and A.J. Ewing just turned this routine George Springer base hit into a Little League home run. pic.twitter.com/pOO7L0YvHl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2026

When it rains, it pours — even in a dome.

Somewhat-embattled Mets left fielder Juan Soto completely misplayed a single by the Blue Jays’ George Springer on Monday night in Toronto.

The result, with an assist from center fielder A.J. Ewing? A Little League home run that ended up being the difference in the Amazins’ 2-1 loss.

Hopefully Eric Chavez did not see this!

Look, Soto is not getting paid $765 million to play the field. The Mets are just delaying the inevitable because no one wants to make a 27-year-old a career DH. But you can’t have this happen — especially when your club is on fire.