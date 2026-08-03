Mets fleeced by Rays in one-sided Freddy Peralta trade

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Righty Freddy Peralta began the 2026 season with the New York Mets and will finish it with the Tampa Bay Rays, neither of whom he will sign with next year.

The good news for the Mets is that they offloaded Peralta’s salary in one of the team’s worst seasons in recent memory. Peralta was supposed to be New York’s surefire ace this season after thriving as such with Milwaukee for years. He leaves New York 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts.

Bad news. The Mets were fleeced. BIGTIME. Tampa Bay sent over three of their Top 30 prospects, but all rank 15th or lower. Even if Peralta’s struggles continue in Central Florida, the Rays still win the trade.

First and foremost, let’s be real. Peralta should see some marked improvement with the Rays. This organization knows how to work with pitchers on an analytical level unseen with any other squad. Peralta’s struggles lasting longer than five innings are actually a strength here, given how Rays starters rarely get a third turn through a lineup.

Except, here’s the problem. For an organization that thrives on pitching, you know how many arms Tampa Bay sent the Mets’ way in the Peralta deal? Just one. Righty Gary Gill Hill, ranked the team’s No. 26 prospect.

Now, that isn’t to say Hill, a local born in New Rochelle, will do nothing in New York. The Mets would love for him to succeed as a starter. The 21-year-old went 7-3 with a 4.99 ERA at High-A and Double-A this year and also pitched for Great Britain in the WBC. In a nutshell, the upside is there and Hill is still developing his secondary arsenal. At worst, he’s a bullpen arm.

Knowing the Mets? No harm, no foul if that’s the case.

But let’s talk about the other two prospects the Mets received in the deal: outfielder Aidan Smith and infielder Emilien Pitre. Smith was acquired from Seattle in the Randy Arozarena trade two years ago and has an uninspiring .209/.281/.392 slash line. Worse yet, that is across three minor league levels despite ten home runs.

MLB.com now lists him as the Mets’ No. 12 prospect.

Pitre is a different type of player and, to be fair, kind of sounds like an infield version of A.J. Ewing. He’s a .308 hitter across two levels this season, drawing 70 walks compared to 40 strikeouts. Like Ewing, his power is more to the gaps as opposed to home runs. Could be a utility infielder, could be Jeff McNeil or a more consistent Brett Baty-type. We don’t know yet.

Herein lies the problem. The Mets traded Freddy Peralta for three talented but mid-tiered prospects, only one of whom—Hill—might be a sure thing in the majors. The other two are high-upside position players.

Which leads us to the long-anticipated twist. The Rays simply do not develop their own position players. Kevin Cash has been managing the team since 2015, has incredible job security and yet? He has developed literally one homegrown position player into an All-Star: current Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Ironically, Lowe’s first home run of the season was on Opening Day…against the Mets. And off of, brace for impact, Freddy Peralta.

But I digress. That’s the unbelievable truth. Lowe is the only Rays All-Star position player drafted and developed by the team since Evan Longoria. Not even Junior Caminero is a homegrown Ray, having originally signed with Cleveland in 2019. Arozarena was a former Cardinals prospect acquired for Matthew Liberatore in 2020. Even former infielder Willy Adames got his start in the Tigers system before being traded to the Rays.

Now look at the Mets’ return for Peralta again, suddenly not as pretty a picture. Even for a move meant to offload money.

A high-upside arm in Gill, an interesting infielder with potential in Pitre, and Smith is one big maybe.

Peralta, meanwhile, gets the chance to finish his season strong and still land a big free agency contract.

Don’t sugarcoat it. There’s nothing good about this trade. The Mets traded two top prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to acquire Peralta, and for what?

He’s now on his third team in less than a year. Sproat, despite some growing pains, is on the right track in Milwaukee. Williams probably starts next year in Triple-A before debuting midseason.

And the Mets? Back to the drawing board. Again.