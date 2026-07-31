MLB Trade Deadline 2026: Yankees, Mets, and moves around the league

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The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is Monday, August 3, at 6 p.m. ET, and both the Yankees and Mets are expected to be active. The Yankees will buy and try to save their season sans Aaron Judge, while the Mets are cleaning house midway through a bad season.

The Mets were the first New York team to make a trade, shipping lefty reliever A.J. Minter to the Twins for minor leaguers Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani.

More moves are expected from all teams, moves that will shift win playoff projections and related futures for New York sports betting. ESNY will update this article accordingly with each new move.

Mets ship Minter to Minny

The New York Mets made their first move late Thursday night, shedding left-handed reliever A.J. Minter’s $3.4 million salary and expiring contract to the suddenly-in-the-hunt Twins. The deal is as follows:

Mets Get: IFs Billy Amick, Bruin Agbayani

Twins Get: LHP A.J. Minter

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Will Sammon at The Athletic were first with the news.