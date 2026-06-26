BREAKING: Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza amid skid

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have ripped off the Band-Aid and fired manager Carlos Mendoza amidst yet another losing streak.

Former Mets infielder and Padres skipper Andy Green will serve out the rest of the season. He was working in the front office as a senior VP in player development. That’s about as lame duck as an interim skipper can get. His going 274-366 is far from inspiring.

The Mets have lost six games in a row and were just four-game swept at home by the Cubs. It was an absolute nightmare of a series. New York were outscored 33-17 and committed six errors in the night tilt of Wednesday’s doubleheader. In classic Mets fashion, they made struggling players look like superstars.

Take Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, for example. A very talented former All-Star who’s been down bad this year, as he entered the series batting .183 with eight home runs and 31 RBI on the year. He hit .438 with three home runs and an eye-popping 15 RBI in the four games, raising his batting average to .199.

And, adding insult to injury, former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his All-Star caliber season with a respectable series performance, batting .294 with a home run.

As a reminder, the Mets drafted Crow-Armstrong in the first round in 2020, then flipped him to the Cubs for Javy Baez at the trade deadline the next year to gear up for a playoff run. It was a shocking move given PCA’s upside and Baez’s streaky bat, but the Mets were in first place. It made sense, except the Mets lost seven of eight to start August and were in third place by August 14.

They never recovered and missed the playoffs.

Call it, folks. Make it official. To quote the great Howie Rose, you can put it in the books. This is the New York Mets punting on the season.

And just so fans are aware? The offseason will be an absolute shitshow, especially if team president David Stearns is fired. Forget hiring a new baseball ops guy, what about finding a manager willing to take the job? Remember how the Mets didn’t hire Buck Showalter until December after firing Luis Rojas in 2021? He was a last resort hire.

Who’s the new guy going to be? Alex Cora? Maybe, but he’ll want influence in the front office like he did most of his time in Boston. Maybe Bob Melvin? Some other upstart or retread?

No matter who, the next leaders of these New York Mets have their work cut out. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto eat up a ton of payroll on a team desperate for pitching. The farm system has few sure things on the way. How does a team rebuild under those circumstances?

Carlos Mendoza lost the team and was no longer up to the job. Lucky for his and Green’s successor, the bar is practically in hell.