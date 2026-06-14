Sunday night is set for a historic event as the UFC will bring the octagon to the White House lawn for a massive card of fights. UFC Freedom 250 will feature two title fights and some of the biggest names in the promotion, live from the nation’s capital. The action is just around the corner, so before the fights get underway, check out the best ways to bet on Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

Best Prediction Markets to Bet on UFC Freedom 250

The action will get underway this evening from the White House, with the fights scheduled to get underway at 8:00 pm ET. Users in over 40 states throughout the nation can sign up with the linked offers on this page to claim promos from some of the best prediction markets for betting on UFC Freedom 250.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card

The co-main event will see Alex Pereira take on Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight Championship. Then, in the main event, Ilia Topuria defends his Lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje. See the full UFC White House fight card below.

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje (Lightweight Championship)

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight Championship)

Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi (Bantamweight)

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis (Heavyweight)

Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus (Middleweight)

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia (Featherweight)

Use the linked promos below to claim welcome bonuses from some of the best platforms for betting on UFC Freedom 250.

Polymarket

Polymarkt is one of the best options to trade on UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Available in over 40 states, Polymarket has a variety of UFC markets, including options to trade on winners at UFC Freedom 250. In the US, Polymarket is available as an app on iOS and Android devices.

First time users on Polymarket can claim the promo code ELITE to get an offer to deposit $20 and get a $50 bonus for trading on markets like Topuria vs Gaethje.

Kalshi

Kalshi is another terrific platform for trading on UFC Freedom 250 that will see Ilia Topuria take on Justin Gaethje in the main event. There are a multitude of UFC and MMA markets on Kalshi for users to trade on all the biggest fights, like the co-main and main events for the UFC White House card. The Kalshi app can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play, and users can also access the Kalshi trading platform as a website.

New users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to get a $15 sign up bonus when they make $10 in trades on UFC Freedom 250 or any other Kalshi markets.

Novig

Novig is a prediction exchange that allows users to trade on sports with no house edge. The Novig platform uses a peer-to-peer trading model, and offers markets for all the biggest sports events, including UFC Freedom 250. The Novig trading platform is available in over 40 states, including several states where online sports betting is currently prohibited.

Sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE50 to unlock the welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins for trading on the UFC White House card.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is one of the best prediction markets for trading UFC fights, like this evening’s card at the White House. The FanDuel Predicts app is available for eligible users in all 50 states (market restrictions in some states), with markets for all the hottest sports action. FanDuel Predicts offers combo trades similar to a sportsbook parlay, which is a premium feature for predictions trading.

Use the linked FanDuel Predicts promo code that unlocks a welcome offer to make any trade and get a $25 bonus (iOS) (Android).

OG

The OG predictions platform is a great option for sports traders, and it’s available for trading on UFC Freedom 250 this evening. OG is legal and available in over 40 states nationwide, and features markets for all the hottest sports action. Get started by downloading the OG app in the App Store or Google Play using the links on this page to get a bonus for trading.

New users can claim with the OG promo code ELITE, which provides up to $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets.

ProphetX

ProphetX is in the mix for trading on UFC Freedom 250, and the platform is available in nearly 40 states throughout the country. The ProphetX app offers peer-to-peer trading on markets for sports outcomes across a variety of events, including the UFC White House card. ProphetX has a terrific sign up offer and an easy-to-use app, making it a great option for sports fans to get in on the UFC White House action this evening.

Use the ProphetX promo code ELITE to claim a 20% deposit match of up to $100 in bonus cash for trading on prediction markets like the UFC White House fights.