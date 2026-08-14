BetMGM, Borgata Casino NJ Begin Offering Live Slots Through Awager

Online casino players in New Jersey are about to get an innovative new features at BetMGM Casino NJ and Borgata Casino NJ.

BetMGM has partnered with Awager, an Aristocrat company, to begin providing live-streamed slots to their NJ online casinos.

This feature will allow online players access to physical slot machines and games not fully offered at an online casino.

Games Stream from Studio in NJ

The initial launch of live slots gives NJ iGamers access to 50 different cabinets that will feature 30 different unique game titles at Borgata Casino NJ and BetMGM Casino NJ.

The titles including popular slots from Aristocrat Gaming like Buffalo Ascension and Lightning Link.

Games will be located in a studio in New Jersey with the playback being reflected in 4K video and feature the authentic sounds and responses from the slot cabinet itself.

“At BetMGM, we’re committed to bringing new and innovative gaming experiences to our players. The addition of Awager’s live slots offering creates an exciting new way for our players to engage with slot machines digitally,” BetMGM’s Director of Gaming Rob Passerino said in a press release. “This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work together to explore new opportunities that further enhance the BetMGM online casino experience.”

Available Live Slots Games at BetMGM, Borgata

Among the titles available for the live slots feature include:

All Aboard Charms of the Orient

All Aboard Dynamite Dash

All Aboard Go West

All Aboard Mighty Panda

All Aboard Panda Pennies

All Aboard Piggy Pennies

Bao Zhu Zhaq Fu Blast Blue Treasures

Bao Zhu Zhaq Fu Blast Red Treasures

Bao Zhu Zhaq Fu Bonus Boost Jade Celebration

Bao Zhu Zhaq Fu Bonus Boost Purple Celebration

Boo Bucks Fangtastic

Buffalo Ascension

Buffalo Da$h Ca$h

Buffalo Gold Collection

Buffalo Mega Power

Buffalo Triple Boost

Chili Lucha

Coin Trio Royal Fortune Trails

Coin Trio Royal Piggy Burst

Crazy Chickens

Dragon’s Orb Jackpots Coral Fortunes

Long Bao Bao

Mighty Mayan Chief Divine Mountains

Mighty Mayan Chief Lush Jungle

Mo’ Mo’ Mo’ Mummy Sunlight Riches

Mo’ Mummy Mighty Pyramid

Shamrock Fortunes

Ultimate Fast Cash Golden Pyramids

Awager Looking to Continue Expansion

Awager’s live-streaming slot games combine proprietary hardware, software and streaming technology to support a ranging set of slot cabinets and games.

Already operating multiple studio gaming locations around North American and Europe, Awager is positioning itself to support continued growth in the regulated NJ market, as well as other states in the future.

“Bringing land-based play online is at the heart of our mission to deliver a truly authentic casino experience straight to players’ devices. We’re incredibly proud to partner with BetMGM on this launch and continue expanding access to real slot machine play,” Chief Strategy Officer at Aristocrat, Superna Kalle, said in the release. “Together, we’re creating new ways for players to enjoy the games they love while preserving the authenticity and trust that make the land-based casino experience so compelling.”

Awager stated that it will remain committed to maintaining the high standards of compliance, responsible gaming, player protection, and operational integrity expected of NJ iGaming providers.