New Jersey Online Casinos Post Record Revenue In July Of $276.9 Million

The collective New Jersey online casinos set yet another monthly revenue record in July, bringing in $276.9 million last month.

This narrowly surpasses the previous record, which was set in May with $276.3 million. July marks a 0.2% increase in the new all-time high for New Jersey iGaming

July’s total also marked a 12.0% increase compared to a year ago, when the New Jersey online casinos brought in $247.3 million in revenue.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for July 2026

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in July compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator July 2026 Revenue July 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $61,667,043 $52,052,953 18.5% DraftKings $48,066,279 $48,647,569 -1.2% BetMGM $34,579,623 $31,399,955 10.1% Borgata $22,634,000 $19,981,347 13.3% Caesars Palace $18,586,559 $19,412,414 -4.3% Hard Rock Bet $18,241,080 $13,394,416 36.2% Fanatics $13,429,459 $12,441,323 7.9% BetRivers $11,497,102 $9,114,880 26.1% Golden Nugget $12,159,323 $7,941,700 53.1% Bally $6,023,048 $5,011,965 20.2% bet365 $4,271,453 $2,399,210 78.0% Hollywood Casino $3,962,587 $2,612,187 51.7% BetParx $3,556,906 $2,077,987 71.2% PlayStar $2,816,858 $2,558,778 10.1% Ocean $2,074,130 $2,394,646 -13.4% Resorts $1,959,216 $2,360,220 -17.0% Tropicana $1,799,501 $2,235,274 -19.5% Pala/Stardust $1,344,195 $1,205,625 11.5% PartyPoker $1,282,821 $1,649,241 -22.2% Monopoly $1,272,380 $1,316,896 -3.4% Mohegan Sun $1,202,673 $847,285 41.9% WSOP $1,108,958 $1,309,501 -15.3% Betinia $1,041,462 - N/A Vegas Club $873,123 - N/A Wheel of Fortune $734,446 $617,632 18.9% Jackpocket $122,257 $1,078,415 -88.7% Resorts World -$7,125 - N/A PokerStars - $1,174,512 N/A Discontinued Brands - $2,062,575 N/A Total $276,948,219 $247,298,506 12.0%

FanDuel Casino NJ remains the top operator in New Jersey, drawing $61.7 million of the total revenue for 22.2% of the market share in the state.

DraftKings Casino NJ came in second overall with $48.1 million. However, that was over a 1% dip from a year ago when the operator brought in $48.6 million.

The state also brought in $61.6 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in July. For the year, $415.7 million has been raised in tax revenue.

Revenue Up 14.5% for 2026

The overall revenue for 2026 is now up 14.5% compared to the first seven months of 2025 following July’s record total.

Month 2026 iGaming Revenue 2025 iGaming Revenue Percentage Change January $258,884,323 $221,603,883 16.8% February $251,849,785 $207,776,215 21.2% March $272,059,416 $243,888,984 11.6% April $263,100,610 $235,152,883 11.9% May $276,262,067 $246,824,242 11.9% June $271,041,019 $230,706,103 17.5% July $276,948,219 $247,298,506 12.0% Total $1,870,145,439 $1,633,250,816 14.5%

Through seven months, NJ iGaming is averaging $267.2 million per month in revenue. That average is likely only to get larger as we enter the closing months of the year.

Even if that average holds as it, it would see New Jersey online casinos come in with $3.21 billion in revenue for 2026, which would beat last year’s record of $2.91 billion by about $300 million.

If the growth rate holds at 14.5% for the rest of the year, it would see New Jersey tally $3.33 billion in iGaming revenue.

Vegas Club Casino Debuts in June

June saw the debut of Vegas Club Casino in New Jersey.

It launched in the closing days of the month and generated just under $6,000 in revenue for the month.

However, July was the first full month the operator had in NJ and it tallied $873,123 in total revenue.

While not an Earth-shattering amount, it put Vegas Club ahead of Wheel of Fortune Casino and Jackpocket in the NJ July revenue hierarchy.

Should the operator be able to build on its brand, it could potentially fight for a top 20 spot sometime in 2027.