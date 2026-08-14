New Jersey Online Casinos Post Record Revenue In July Of $276.9 Million
The collective New Jersey online casinos set yet another monthly revenue record in July, bringing in $276.9 million last month.
This narrowly surpasses the previous record, which was set in May with $276.3 million. July marks a 0.2% increase in the new all-time high for New Jersey iGaming
July’s total also marked a 12.0% increase compared to a year ago, when the New Jersey online casinos brought in $247.3 million in revenue.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for July 2026
Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in July compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Online Operator
|July 2026 Revenue
|July 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$61,667,043
|$52,052,953
|18.5%
|DraftKings
|$48,066,279
|$48,647,569
|-1.2%
|BetMGM
|$34,579,623
|$31,399,955
|10.1%
|Borgata
|$22,634,000
|$19,981,347
|13.3%
|Caesars Palace
|$18,586,559
|$19,412,414
|-4.3%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$18,241,080
|$13,394,416
|36.2%
|Fanatics
|$13,429,459
|$12,441,323
|7.9%
|BetRivers
|$11,497,102
|$9,114,880
|26.1%
|Golden Nugget
|$12,159,323
|$7,941,700
|53.1%
|Bally
|$6,023,048
|$5,011,965
|20.2%
|bet365
|$4,271,453
|$2,399,210
|78.0%
|Hollywood Casino
|$3,962,587
|$2,612,187
|51.7%
|BetParx
|$3,556,906
|$2,077,987
|71.2%
|PlayStar
|$2,816,858
|$2,558,778
|10.1%
|Ocean
|$2,074,130
|$2,394,646
|-13.4%
|Resorts
|$1,959,216
|$2,360,220
|-17.0%
|Tropicana
|$1,799,501
|$2,235,274
|-19.5%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,344,195
|$1,205,625
|11.5%
|PartyPoker
|$1,282,821
|$1,649,241
|-22.2%
|Monopoly
|$1,272,380
|$1,316,896
|-3.4%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,202,673
|$847,285
|41.9%
|WSOP
|$1,108,958
|$1,309,501
|-15.3%
|Betinia
|$1,041,462
|-
|N/A
|Vegas Club
|$873,123
|-
|N/A
|Wheel of Fortune
|$734,446
|$617,632
|18.9%
|Jackpocket
|$122,257
|$1,078,415
|-88.7%
|Resorts World
|-$7,125
|-
|N/A
|PokerStars
|-
|$1,174,512
|N/A
|Discontinued Brands
|-
|$2,062,575
|N/A
|Total
|$276,948,219
|$247,298,506
|12.0%
FanDuel Casino NJ remains the top operator in New Jersey, drawing $61.7 million of the total revenue for 22.2% of the market share in the state.
DraftKings Casino NJ came in second overall with $48.1 million. However, that was over a 1% dip from a year ago when the operator brought in $48.6 million.
The state also brought in $61.6 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in July. For the year, $415.7 million has been raised in tax revenue.
Revenue Up 14.5% for 2026
The overall revenue for 2026 is now up 14.5% compared to the first seven months of 2025 following July’s record total.
|Month
|2026 iGaming Revenue
|2025 iGaming Revenue
|Percentage Change
|January
|$258,884,323
|$221,603,883
|16.8%
|February
|$251,849,785
|$207,776,215
|21.2%
|March
|$272,059,416
|$243,888,984
|11.6%
|April
|$263,100,610
|$235,152,883
|11.9%
|May
|$276,262,067
|$246,824,242
|11.9%
|June
|$271,041,019
|$230,706,103
|17.5%
|July
|$276,948,219
|$247,298,506
|12.0%
|Total
|$1,870,145,439
|$1,633,250,816
|14.5%
Through seven months, NJ iGaming is averaging $267.2 million per month in revenue. That average is likely only to get larger as we enter the closing months of the year.
Even if that average holds as it, it would see New Jersey online casinos come in with $3.21 billion in revenue for 2026, which would beat last year’s record of $2.91 billion by about $300 million.
If the growth rate holds at 14.5% for the rest of the year, it would see New Jersey tally $3.33 billion in iGaming revenue.
Vegas Club Casino Debuts in June
June saw the debut of Vegas Club Casino in New Jersey.
It launched in the closing days of the month and generated just under $6,000 in revenue for the month.
However, July was the first full month the operator had in NJ and it tallied $873,123 in total revenue.
While not an Earth-shattering amount, it put Vegas Club ahead of Wheel of Fortune Casino and Jackpocket in the NJ July revenue hierarchy.
Should the operator be able to build on its brand, it could potentially fight for a top 20 spot sometime in 2027.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.