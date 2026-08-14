NFL Prediction Market Promos: Best Offers for Trading on 2026 Season

Kickoff for the 2026 NFL season is just around the corner as Training Camps across the league are officially underway. With this set to be the first full season with a multitude of prediction market platforms available, new users can secure the best NFL prediction market promos for trading on all the gridiron action.

The first full week of preseason action is here with the slate of games spread out from Thursday through Saturday. As futures markets continue to see high trading volume, now is a great time to lock in positions on a variety of pro football outcomes, and the linked offers on this page will provide a stacked deck of bonuses from some of the best prediction markets for the NFL.

Best NFL Prediction Market Promos (August 2026)

Preseason football continues this evening with three games set for Friday night, including Dolphins-Commanders, Broncos-Falcons, and Buccaneers-Jets. Check out the latest odds from prediction markets for the NFL.

Looking to trade on NFL action this season? Use the linked offers on this page to claim promos from the best prediction apps for the NFL.

Polymarket

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE1 Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Polymarket is one of the best options for trading on NFL prediction markets this season, and new users can score a terrific promo offer at sign up. The Polymarket platform offers trading markets for game-to-game action throughout the season, plus division winners, conference winners, the Super Bowl winner, MVP, Rookie of the Year, and many more exciting options. The Polymarket promo will allow NFL fans to score a bonus after they reach a simple trading volume milestone, providing additional trading credits for the upcoming season.

First-time users on Polymarket can claim the promo code ELITE1 that will activate an offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus for markets like NFL games this season.

Kalshi

Kalshi is another great trading platform for NFL prediction markets in 2026, and the new user promo code is the best way to get started. NFL fans can trade on a variety of Kalshi markets for pro football outcomes, including weekly games, futures markets, player props, combos (like parlays), and many more options. Kalshi’s US user base is already massive, so there is usually high market liquidity for trading on the NFL markets. Score the Kalshi NFL promo code linked on this page to get a bonus of up to $500 after completing your first trades on the platform.

New users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE to get up to a $500 bonus when they make $25 in trades on the NFL or any other Kalshi markets.

Novig

Novig is one of the best sports prediction markets available, and it’s likely to be a popular option for NFL traders this season. The Novig platform offers NFL markets for individual games, player props, parlays, futures, end-of-season awards, and many more options. With sports markets available in a variety of states where online sportsbooks are currently prohibited, Novig is a great place to trade on NFL action all season long. New users can claim the promo linked on this page to get a bonus after they deposit just $10 on the Novig platform.

Sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE to unlock the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits for trading on the NFL.

FanDuel Predicts

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States No Promo Code Unlock Your Offer AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT

FanDuel Predicts is in the mix for NFL traders this season, with markets for all the hottest action. The FanDuel brand name is already well established from years of successful sportsbook operation, and this season, the FanDuel platform will be extended to users in many more states to trade on prediction markets for the NFL. FanDuel Predicts allows new users to claim a welcome offer when they sign up using the linked promo on this page.

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to unlock your offer for trading on prediction markets like pro football action this season.

OG

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

OG is a top-tier prediction market for trading across a variety of real world outcomes, including the NFL season. Sports markets on OG include a plethora of NFL events, like regular season games, props, win totals, futures markets, individual player awards, and more. Offering one of the best NFL prediction market promos, OG is certain to be a popular choice for NFL fans all season long.

New users can sign up with the OG promo code ELITE, which unlocks a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $10 bonus for trading on prediction markets.

ProphetX

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States ELITE Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

ProphetX is another terrific option for sports traders looking to get in on the NFL action this season. Using ProphetX, traders can take a position on a variety of NFL outcomes, including moneylines, spreads, over-under totals, futures markets, and so many more options. As a sports prediction market, ProphetX is available in a multitude of states where sports betting is currently prohibited. New traders can sign up with the link on this page to score a bonus after they complete their first trades on the NFL or any other sports markets.

Sign up with the linked ProphetX promo code ELITE to claim a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus for trading on prediction markets.

Crypto.com

Promo Code New User Bonus Available States No Promo Code Up to $50 in CRO AL, AK, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Football fans can trade on all the action this season using Crypto.com prediction markets for the NFL. Crypto.com NFL markets include a variety of options like winners of individual games, futures markets, and more. The Crypto.com platform offers NFL prediction markets in nearly all states throughout the country, including a segment of states where sportsbooks are not available. New users can claim the linked NFL prediction markets promo on this page to earn a bonus of up to $50 in CRO for trading on NFL action all season long.

Sign up with the Crypto.com referral code to get a bonus of up to $50 in CRO when you get started.