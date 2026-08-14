FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Unlock Your Offer (August 2026)

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to unlock your offer for trading on prediction markets like sports, finance, commodities, and many more options.

FANDUEL PREDICTS (APPLE USERS) SIGN UP & UNLOCK YOUR OFFER FROM FANDUEL PREDICTS! CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL PREDICTS (ANDROID USERS) SIGN UP & UNLOCK YOUR OFFER FROM FANDUEL PREDICTS! CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: All derivatives contracts are offered and accounts are carried by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+. Offer only available in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, or UT. Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt. Trading is risky, always Trade Responsibly. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700. Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Read the Risk Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with trading.

Use the linked offers on this page to register with the FanDuel Predicts promo and unlock an offer for prediction markets in August 2026. FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states (markets restricted in some states), and new users in AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, and UT can sign up now to get the welcome offer.

FanDuel is already an established brand name from years of success in the sports betting space, and now FanDuel Predicts is bringing prediction market trading to users all throughout the country. Available markets to trade on the FanDuel Predicts app include popular options like sports, crypto, commodities, and financials.

Use the link here to download the FanDuel Predicts app (available on the App Store and Google Play) and unlock your offer when you register for an account on the prediction markets platform. No promo code is needed to unlock the welcome offer from FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code for August 2026

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Details 💸 FanDuel Predicts Welcome Offer Unlock Your Offer 🚨 Promo Code (No Promo Code Needed) 💰 FanDuel Predicts Promo Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT 🇺🇸 FanDuel Predicts Available States All 50 States (market restrictions in certain states) 🎂 FanDuel Predicts Minimum Age 18 in most states, 19 or 21 in select states 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified August 14, 2026

FanDuel Predicts offers markets for the hottest sports action in-season, like the winner of the World Series. As baseball fans enjoy the action of the regular season, FanDuel Predicts lists the Dodgers as the favorite (38%) to win the 2026 World Series. Traders on FanDuel Predicts can buy contracts to take positions for the Dodgers or any other team to win the title, and if their prediction is correct, they’ll win the full value of the contracts they hold for that team.

The FanDuel Predicts platform accepts a variety of payment methods, and there are no deposit fees. Users will only incur a flat 2% transaction fee on payouts after making successful predictions and executing a withdrawal. The flat 2% fee also applies to payouts if traders sell their positions early. For example, users who bought contracts for Spain (when the implied probability was lower) can currently sell some of their positions to guarantee a return on their trades.

Unlock Your Offer from FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

Follow this step-by-step process to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and unlock a $25 bonus.

Click this link to download the FanDuel Predicts app and claim the welcome offer. Sign up for an account on FanDuel Predicts by providing the required credentials: Name, date of birth, email, phone number, address, Social Security number, and photo ID. Make a deposit using any of the available FanDuel Predicts payment methods. Unlock your offer for trading on a variety of prediction markets on FanDuel Predicts. Use your bonus to trade on prediction markets across a variety of categories.

Trending on FanDuel Predicts (August 14, 2026)

The FanDuel Predicts app keeps traders in the loop with all the trending markets for the day. Check out what’s in the Explore Markets tab today on FanDuel Predicts:

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs (MLB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets (NFL Preseason)

Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Use the link here to register for an account on FanDuel Predicts and unlock your offer for trading on prediction markets.