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Hard Rock Casino Legal States: Where Is Hard Rock Bet Available Online?

Drew Ellis
Hard Rock Casino Legal States

Hard Rock Casino has established itself as one of the top online casinos in the markets it is currently available.

Though legal in just two of the seven iGaming states, it has found itself near the top of revenue rankings in both major markets, backed by its enticing Hard Rock Casino promo code.

If you want to get an education on all things Hard Rock Bet, we’ve got you covered.

What States is Hard Rock Casino Available Online?

Hard Rock Casino Legal States Map

Hard Rock Bet Casino is legal in both Michigan and New Jersey. Those are two of the top US online casino markets available. Hard Rock has been among the top NJ online casinos for years, and has quickly established itself as a top Michigan online operator in a short time in the state.

Hard Rock Online Casino
Legal State		Launch DateLicensing PartnerRegulator
MichiganDecember 2025Island Resort & CasinoMichigan Gaming Control Board
New JerseyAugust 2023Hard Rock Atlantic CityNew Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Along with Hard Rock Casino being a legal online casino, Hard Rock Bet is fully operational online sportsbook that is available in multiple states in the US. They are:

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia

On top of its presence online, Hard Rock is a major name in commercial casino gambling.

There are over a dozen Hard Rock & Seminole Casino locations throughout the United States, and multiple locations in Canada and South America.

Hard Rock Casino/Seminole Casino StateCasino NameCasino Address
CaliforniaHard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland
CaliforniaHard Rock Casino Tejon1777 Garone Farm Rd, Mettler
FloridaSeminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino15005 Reservation Rd, Okeechobee
FloridaSeminole Classic Casino Hollywood4150 North State Road 7, Hollywood
FloridaSeminole Casino Coconut Creek5550 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek
FloridaSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
FloridaSeminole Casino Hotel Immokalee506 South 1st St, Immokalee
FloridaSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
IllinoisHard Rock Hotel & Casino Rockford7801 E State St, Rockford
IndianaHard Rock Casino Northern Indiana5400 West 29th Ave, Gary
IowaHard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City111 3rd St, Sioux City
MississippiHard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi777 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
New JerseyHard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
OhioHard Rock Casino Cincinnati1000 Broadway St, Cincinnati
OklahomaHard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa777 West Cherokee St, Catoosa
South DakotaRocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood685 Main St, Deadwood
VirginiaHard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol

Hard Rock Casino Bonus Code Offer For June

The current promo code offer from Hard Rock Casino will get new users 500 bonus spins and up to $1,000 in bonus credits by making a deposit of at least $10.

HARD ROCK BET
CASINO

Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!

Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.
LOCK IN PROMO
SIGNUP OFFER
DEPOSIT $10+
GET 500 SPINS

+ UP TO $1,000 BACK!

GET OFFER NOW

The 500 spins are for the popular online slot Cash Eruption and will come in 10 sets of 50. Each set is awarded when you log-in every day over your first 10 days as a customer.

Up to $1,000 in credits will be rewarded based on your first 24-hour losses on online slots. Whatever that amount is, up to $1,000, Hard Rock Casino will issue you credits for that amount.

These refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement and you will have 14 days to fulfill that requirement.

This offer is good for the legal Hard Rock Casino states of New Jersey and Michigan.

Drew Ellis
Drew Ellis

Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.

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