Hard Rock Casino Legal States: Where Is Hard Rock Bet Available Online?
Hard Rock Casino has established itself as one of the top online casinos in the markets it is currently available.
Though legal in just two of the seven iGaming states, it has found itself near the top of revenue rankings in both major markets, backed by its enticing Hard Rock Casino promo code.
If you want to get an education on all things Hard Rock Bet, we’ve got you covered.
What States is Hard Rock Casino Available Online?
Hard Rock Bet Casino is legal in both Michigan and New Jersey. Those are two of the top US online casino markets available. Hard Rock has been among the top NJ online casinos for years, and has quickly established itself as a top Michigan online operator in a short time in the state.
|Hard Rock Online Casino
Legal State
|Launch Date
|Licensing Partner
|Regulator
|Michigan
|December 2025
|Island Resort & Casino
|Michigan Gaming Control Board
|New Jersey
|August 2023
|Hard Rock Atlantic City
|New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement
Is Hard Rock Bet A Legal Sportsbook?
Along with Hard Rock Casino being a legal online casino, Hard Rock Bet is fully operational online sportsbook that is available in multiple states in the US. They are:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Florida
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Virginia
What States have Legal Hard Rock Casinos?
On top of its presence online, Hard Rock is a major name in commercial casino gambling.
There are over a dozen Hard Rock & Seminole Casino locations throughout the United States, and multiple locations in Canada and South America.
|Hard Rock Casino/Seminole Casino State
|Casino Name
|Casino Address
|California
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
|3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland
|California
|Hard Rock Casino Tejon
|1777 Garone Farm Rd, Mettler
|Florida
|Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino
|15005 Reservation Rd, Okeechobee
|Florida
|Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood
|4150 North State Road 7, Hollywood
|Florida
|Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
|5550 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek
|Florida
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
|1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
|Florida
|Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
|506 South 1st St, Immokalee
|Florida
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
|5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
|Illinois
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Rockford
|7801 E State St, Rockford
|Indiana
|Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
|5400 West 29th Ave, Gary
|Iowa
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
|111 3rd St, Sioux City
|Mississippi
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
|777 Beach Blvd, Biloxi
|New Jersey
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
|1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City
|Ohio
|Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
|1000 Broadway St, Cincinnati
|Oklahoma
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
|777 West Cherokee St, Catoosa
|South Dakota
|Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood
|685 Main St, Deadwood
|Virginia
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol
|500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol
Hard Rock Casino Bonus Code Offer For June
The current promo code offer from Hard Rock Casino will get new users 500 bonus spins and up to $1,000 in bonus credits by making a deposit of at least $10.
CASINO
Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!
GET 500 SPINS
+ UP TO $1,000 BACK!GET OFFER NOW
The 500 spins are for the popular online slot Cash Eruption and will come in 10 sets of 50. Each set is awarded when you log-in every day over your first 10 days as a customer.
Up to $1,000 in credits will be rewarded based on your first 24-hour losses on online slots. Whatever that amount is, up to $1,000, Hard Rock Casino will issue you credits for that amount.
These refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement and you will have 14 days to fulfill that requirement.
This offer is good for the legal Hard Rock Casino states of New Jersey and Michigan.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.