Hard Rock Casino Legal States: Where Is Hard Rock Bet Available Online?

Hard Rock Casino has established itself as one of the top online casinos in the markets it is currently available.

Though legal in just two of the seven iGaming states, it has found itself near the top of revenue rankings in both major markets, backed by its enticing Hard Rock Casino promo code.

If you want to get an education on all things Hard Rock Bet, we’ve got you covered.

What States is Hard Rock Casino Available Online?

Hard Rock Bet Casino is legal in both Michigan and New Jersey. Those are two of the top US online casino markets available. Hard Rock has been among the top NJ online casinos for years, and has quickly established itself as a top Michigan online operator in a short time in the state.

Hard Rock Online Casino

Legal State Launch Date Licensing Partner Regulator Michigan December 2025 Island Resort & Casino Michigan Gaming Control Board New Jersey August 2023 Hard Rock Atlantic City New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

Is Hard Rock Bet A Legal Sportsbook?

Along with Hard Rock Casino being a legal online casino, Hard Rock Bet is fully operational online sportsbook that is available in multiple states in the US. They are:

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

New Jersey

Ohio

Tennessee

Virginia

What States have Legal Hard Rock Casinos?

On top of its presence online, Hard Rock is a major name in commercial casino gambling.

There are over a dozen Hard Rock & Seminole Casino locations throughout the United States, and multiple locations in Canada and South America.

Hard Rock Casino/Seminole Casino State Casino Name Casino Address California Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland California Hard Rock Casino Tejon 1777 Garone Farm Rd, Mettler Florida Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino 15005 Reservation Rd, Okeechobee Florida Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood 4150 North State Road 7, Hollywood Florida Seminole Casino Coconut Creek 5550 NW 40th St, Coconut Creek Florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood Florida Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee 506 South 1st St, Immokalee Florida Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa Illinois Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Rockford 7801 E State St, Rockford Indiana Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana 5400 West 29th Ave, Gary Iowa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City 111 3rd St, Sioux City Mississippi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi 777 Beach Blvd, Biloxi New Jersey Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City Ohio Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati 1000 Broadway St, Cincinnati Oklahoma Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa 777 West Cherokee St, Catoosa South Dakota Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood 685 Main St, Deadwood Virginia Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol 500 Gate City Hwy, Bristol

Hard Rock Casino Bonus Code Offer For June

The current promo code offer from Hard Rock Casino will get new users 500 bonus spins and up to $1,000 in bonus credits by making a deposit of at least $10.

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10+

GET 500 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

The 500 spins are for the popular online slot Cash Eruption and will come in 10 sets of 50. Each set is awarded when you log-in every day over your first 10 days as a customer.

Up to $1,000 in credits will be rewarded based on your first 24-hour losses on online slots. Whatever that amount is, up to $1,000, Hard Rock Casino will issue you credits for that amount.

These refund credits have just a 1x wagering requirement and you will have 14 days to fulfill that requirement.

This offer is good for the legal Hard Rock Casino states of New Jersey and Michigan.