Betr Promo Code ELITE: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

As the NBA postseason action continues on April 28 with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the New York Knicks, we have a real chance to build our bankroll. For those of us looking to step up our game, eligible sports fans can unlock maximum value by using the Betr promo code ELITE.

Exclusively available for new users, this welcome offer gives you two no-sweat entries to jumpstart your account. Think of it as a safety net: if either of your initial entries loses, you receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Whether we are building a strategic entry for this highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash or using it on any other NBA game happening this week, this promotion is the perfect way to chase a nice payday with total confidence.

Betr Promo Code ESNY for Game 5

Before the Hawks and Knicks tip off at Madison Square Garden, new users can lock in this top-tier welcome offer. I always look for promotions that give us a little breathing room, and this one delivers. Here is a quick breakdown of the details:

Betr Promo Code ELITE New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

Building Your Strategy

This current welcome offer is strictly for new Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. Once you register, you unlock two no-sweat entries. Here is how we play it: if either of those first two entries happens to lose, Betr refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks, maxing out at a $200 total value. Plus, just for successfully signing up, new users are rewarded with a complimentary free pick to help kickstart the action.

With Atlanta heading to New York on April 28, the timing could not be better for the NBA Postseason. You can apply your no-sweat entries or your free pick directly to this matchup. Whether you are backing the hometown Knicks in front of a roaring 19,812-seat crowd at MSG or banking on the visiting Hawks to steal a tough road win, this offer ensures your first plays are backed with Betr Bucks if the board does not fall your way.

Player Projections for the Hawks vs. Knicks

With your two no-sweat entries in hand, it is time to do a little handicapping for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash. The Betr app provides a massive variety of player projections to build your entries. To help us find the best value, here are the seven players with the highest consensus points over/under props for tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 26.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 Jalen Johnson 20.5 CJ McCollum 19.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 18.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Onyeka Okongwu 12.5

When deciding how to use our Betr promo entries, digging into the previous playoff game statistics gives us some serious insight. Here is how I am reading the lines for these top stars:

Jalen Brunson: The Knicks guard leads the morning line with a massive 26.5-point consensus projection. However, the data suggests he might fall just short. Brunson is currently averaging 25.5 points per game in the playoffs while shooting 41.6% from the field.

CJ McCollum: On the flip side, the veteran Hawks guard looks like a prime candidate for the over. His line sits at a very manageable 19.5 points, but he has been lighting up the scoreboard with 24.5 points per game this postseason on a highly efficient 51.3% shooting clip.

OG Anunoby: Another fantastic look for the over is New York’s OG Anunoby. His points prop is listed at 17.5, yet he is significantly outperforming that mark by averaging 20.8 points per game. He has been incredibly efficient, shooting 56.0% overall and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns: This one is a tight projection. With a line of 20.5 points, Towns is currently posting exactly 21.0 points per game. Backed by a strong 57.4% field goal percentage, the data gives a very slight edge to the over for the Knicks big man.

How to Use the Betr Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Ready to get in the trenches with me? To claim your two no-sweat entries for the April 28 clash between the Hawks and Knicks, you need to register a new account on the Betr platform here .

Start by downloading the Betr app or heading over to their website. Follow the simple prompts to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the legal requirements to play.

During the sign-up process, it is absolutely critical that you enter Betr promo code ELITE to qualify. Applying this code triggers the $200 in total bonus value, credited to your new account as two separate $100 maximum no-sweat tokens.

Once your registration is complete and your account is active, we are ready to build those winning entries for the Madison Square Garden showdown. Thanks to the welcome offer, if either of your first two entries loses, you are fully protected. You will get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to that $200 total maximum), guaranteeing you have another shot to hit it big during the NBA postseason.