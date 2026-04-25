DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus For Knicks-Hawks Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Setting up a new account with the DraftKings promo code offer is the best way to get ready for today’s postseason games in the NBA and NHL. A winning $5 bet on Knicks vs. Hawks tonight releases $300 in bonus bets to your account. Click here to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code For Knicks vs. Hawks

Taking advantage of this promotional offer is highly pragmatic. Whether you are analyzing the Knicks and Hawks matchup or another game on the board, the baseline mechanics remain the same. Review the critical details of the promotion below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On April 25, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 In Bonus Bets

New DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on the NBA playoffs can unlock significant conditional value with this current offer. To qualify, you must create a new account and place a $5 wager on any market carrying odds of -500 or longer. Whether you decide to back the New York Knicks on the road or find an alternative angle, it is important to note that the bonus is not guaranteed—you must win your first qualifying wager to trigger the payout.

If your initial $5 bet is graded as a winner, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. From a bankroll management perspective, the sportsbook distributes this reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This structure allows you to comfortably spread your wagers across multiple games and markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, requiring a timely and strategic deployment while the postseason action unfolds.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

Analyzing the underlying metrics is a good recipe for success when deciding where to place your qualifying wager. Here is the slate of NBA action and the consensus odds for tonight’s matchups:

New York Knicks (-2.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+2.5) | Total: O/U 214.5

| Total: O/U 214.5 Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) at Phoenix Suns (+9.5) | Total: O/U 214.5

| Total: O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) | Total: O/U 229.5

The primary focal point for tonight’s slate is the Eastern Conference clash at State Farm Arena. The New York Knicks enter as slight 2.5-point road favorites against the Atlanta Hawks. Oddsmakers project a tighter, defensive-oriented contest, as indicated by the slate-low 214.5 over/under total. For bettors looking to deploy their qualifying $5 wager, targeting a tightly contested spread like this offers a straightforward path to extracting value from the welcome offer.

If you prefer to back heavy favorites, the Oklahoma City Thunder present a compelling data profile. The Thunder are massive 9.5-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns, a line validated by Oklahoma City’s league best Net Rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is torching defenses with 31 points and 8 assists per night so far in the series, while Jalen Williams operates at hyper-efficiency, scoring 20.5 points on 61.5% shooting from the floor in the first two games. Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker will need to lead the way for a potential Suns upset.

Finally, the matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves offers a clash of contrasting styles with a slate-high total of 229.5. The Nuggets are 1.5-point road favorites, fueled by Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. Minnesota counters with a stifling defense that has allowed just 103.7 points per 100 possessions in this series, anchored offensively by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Alternate Markets For Your Qualifying Bet

Your offer does not have to be limited to the hardwood. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule provides several alternative markets for your initial $5 wager. Eligible postseason matchups include:

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Stars vs. Wild

Penguins vs. Flyers

Applying your qualifying bet to any of these hockey markets is equally valid for unlocking the $300 bonus, provided the odds meet the -500 or longer requirement.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus is a seamless process. No manual promo code needs to be entered during sign-up to secure the offer. Simply follow these logical steps to fund your account and place your qualifying bet: