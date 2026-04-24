theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: Claim $1,000 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NHL Playoffs, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Set up your new profile with theScore Bet promo code ELITE and secure a layer of protection for your first wager on the platform. Bet up to $1,000 on any NBA or NHL postseason matchup with the bet reset and get your funds back in bonus bets if your bet settles as a loss. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE: $1,000 Bet Reset

Below is a complete breakdown of the universal welcome offer available to new users:

theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE New theSCore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified April 24th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting jurisdictions where the platform is live, a $1,000 Bet Reset is available with no opt-in required. By entering the promo code ELITE, you can place your first cash wager on any market and get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if the wager is graded as a loss.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 maximum to trigger the offer; you can wager any smaller amount and still receive a full 100% refund in bonus bets upon a loss. If your initial bet falls short, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours. To encourage sustained engagement, the payout is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt to keep wagering on the postseason slate.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Boston Celtics (-7.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) | Total: O/U 215.5

| Total: O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+8.5) at Houston Rockets (-8.5) | Total: O/U 206.5

| Total: O/U 206.5 San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (+2.5) | Total: O/U 219.5

Diving into the underlying metrics, the Celtics present a clear on-court advantage against the 76ers. Boston boasts an elite 8.3 Net Rating and has commanded 53.1% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) in the series, drastically outperforming Philadelphia’s sluggish -0.1 Net Rating. In the Western Conference, Los Angeles profiles as an enticing underdog based on playoff performance so far. Despite superior regular season metrics, the Rockets have fallen down 2-0 in this series.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset can also be applied to tonight’s highly anticipated Stanley Cup Playoff slate. The ice features three critical matchups:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Whether you are targeting an NBA player prop or placing a moneyline wager on playoff hockey, the structure of the Bet Reset ensures that your first foray onto the platform is protected.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code ELITE

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of tonight’s matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to register and fund your account:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal identity and location verification details. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code ELITE to lock in your eligibility for the $1,000 welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the platform’s secure, integrated payment methods. Place Your Wager: Place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any available market.

If you are backing a heavy underdog, attacking player prop markets, or wagering on tonight’s NHL slate, your initial cash wager will automatically trigger the Bet Reset. If the bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, providing immediate utility as the postseason unfolds.