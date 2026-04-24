NBA Playoffs DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus For Lakers vs. Rockets, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

The NBA and NHL deliver banger playoff slates tonight with games like Lakers vs. Rockets, Golden Knights vs. Mammoth and more, and you can take advantage of the loaded schedule with the DraftKings promo code offer. A winning $5 wager unlocks $300 in bonus bets after you click here and sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For NBA, NHL Postseason Matchups

Before diving into the statistical breakdowns, here is an overview of the core promotional details for new players entering the DraftKings ecosystem:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified April 24th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 To Win $300 in Bonus Bets

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a structured method to build a postseason bankroll. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 a game like the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup, bettors unlock the potential for a $300 return in bonus bets. It is critical to note the specific mechanics: the bonus is not guaranteed. Your initial wager must win, and the qualifying bet must be placed on markets with odds of -500 or longer (meaning a -400 or +150 market is eligible, while a heavy -600 favorite is not).

If the initial bet resolves as a win, the $300 payout is distributed as twelve individual $25 bonus bets. This fractional distribution is optimal for bankroll management, allowing bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple postseason markets. All bonus bets carry a strict seven-day expiration window, requiring prompt and strategic planning to utilize them effectively.

DraftKings NBA Markets Tonight

Analyzing the betting board requires looking past surface-level narratives and focusing on team efficiency. Here are the current consensus odds for tonight’s highlighted postseason matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU -8.5 / LAL +8.5 206.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -2.5 / POR +2.5 220.5

The Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Houston Rockets presents a fascinating statistical divergence. The Lakers arrive at the Toyota Center after winning the first two games somewhat comfortably. LeBron James remains a highly efficient focal point, posting 23.5 points, 10.0 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per postseason game so far. He faces a Houston frontcourt anchored by Alperen Sengun, who averages 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. The Rockets will rely on a bounce back from Kevin Durant to get back into the series.

In the late window, the San Antonio Spurs visit the Portland Trail Blazers. The attention is on San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, as his status for the game is up in the air due to a concussion. When evaluating the spread, the Spurs hold a distinct advantage in overall team efficiency. Of course, Wembanyama is a big reason for San Antonio’s metrics advantage, so it is worth monitoring the injury report before placing your wager.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA offers prime analytical targets, bettors can also look to the ice to deploy their qualifying wagers. If you prefer to back a hockey market, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features the following matchups:

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Oilers vs. Ducks

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign-Up Details

Securing this welcome offer is a straightforward process requiring no manual promo code entry. To activate your opportunity for $300 in bonus bets, follow this logical progression: