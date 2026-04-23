NBA DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Setting up a new account with the DraftKings promo code allows you to get in on Game 3 of Knicks vs. Hawks with a no-brainer welcome offer. Betting just $5 on tonight’s game will unlock $300 in bonus bets, provided that your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For Knicks-Hawks Game 3, More

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off at State Farm Arena, eligible new users can lock in this strategic welcome offer. The structural breakdown of the promotion is as follows:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed April 23rd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlocking $300 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to get an edge on the NBA Postseason action, the current DraftKings promo code offers an exceptional opportunity. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s schedule, you can unlock $300 in bonus bets. The vital caveat to understand is that this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial bet must settle as a win to trigger the payout. Additionally, to satisfy the eligibility criteria, your qualifying $5 wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your initial bet is successful, DraftKings optimizes the payout by distributing the $300 reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional structure is a distinct advantage, providing you the flexibility to build a diversified betting portfolio across the rest of the playoff slate rather than staking your entire bonus on a single, high-variance outcome. Track your rewards carefully, as these bonus bets carry a strict expiration window of 7 days.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

Here is a statistical breakdown of the consensus spreads and totals for tonight’s slate to help position your wagers:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 / ATL +1.5 216.5 Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2.5 / MIN +2.5 233.5

For new bettors, the New York Knicks (-1.5) heading south to face the Atlanta Hawks is the primary focal point of the evening. New York’s offensive efficiency is anchored by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Those two will need strong showings to help the Knicks bounce back from the Game 2 loss. The Hawks remain competitive due to the sheer volume of CJ McCollum, who is coming off of a clutch 32-point performance in Game 2.

In the Western Conference, oddsmakers project a vastly different game script between the Denver Nuggets (-2.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves, setting a massive 233.5-point total. Denver brings elite firepower with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They face a fierce challenge from Anthony Edwards, who poured in 30 in Game 2. The star power on both sides indicates a high-scoring shootout in Game 3.

Diversifying Your Portfolio: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate

If you prefer to leverage your qualifying wager on the ice, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule offers alternative markets to back a heavy favorite or find value. The NHL postseason slate features three key matchups:

Sabres vs. Bruins

Hurricanes vs. Senators

Avalanche vs. Kings

Because the DraftKings promo terms simply dictate that your initial $5 wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer, targeting a moneyline favorite in one of these critical playoff hockey matchups is another sound way to pursue your initial win and secure the $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

Claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process requiring just a few logical steps. No specific promo code needs to be manually entered to claim your reward. Just follow this procedure before the Knicks and Hawks tip off at 07:00 PM EDT: