Giants’ No. 1 offseason crisis gets even worse

Julian Leshay Guadalupe | NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We can only imagine how Giants ownership is handling this.

Big Blue’s biggest offseason problem has gotten worse. Not co-owner Steve Tisch’s ties to late pedophile financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. No, people are saying mean things about Joe Schoen again.

The Giants’ general manager was rated the league’s worst GM in the NFLPA’s annual player survey, according to ESPN. Big Blue’s respondents to the controversial census gave him a D+ grade. None of the other 31 GMs received worse than a C; 28 of them got an A or a B.

This is not much of a surprise given Schoen’s reputation for being, um, prickly with agents and players. But hey, at least his role is still totally the same as it was before John Harbaugh became the head coach and hired league veteran Dawn Aponte as the senior vice president of football operations and strategy. Schoen is still the GM, OK?

The rest of the Giants’ grades were unspectacular. Former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen also got a D+, which was amusing given how horrible his unit was. The team’s overall rank was 25th — seven spots behind the Jets, which has to stick in the craw of the Mara and Tisch families. But most of these areas are about to experience significant changes under Harbaugh, so the report card only means so much.

We now wait for the Giants to express how upset they are about this development in The Post in the coming days.