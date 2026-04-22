DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, Penguins-Flyers, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Setting up a new account using the DraftKings promo code offer is a great way to get ready for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Betting just $5 on games like Magic vs. Pistons or Penguins vs. Flyers and get $300 in bonus bets if your wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

DraftKings Promo Code For $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 22nd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 For NBA Playoffs

Understanding the mechanics of this promotion is essential for new DraftKings customers seeking optimal returns. To qualify, you must place a minimum $5 wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer (meaning a -200 favorite is eligible, but a -650 favorite is not). It is critical to recognize that this is a conditional bonus: you must win your first wager to trigger the reward. Pinpointing a high-probability bet for tonight’s slate is the most logical path to securing this payout.

If your qualifying bet grades as a winner, DraftKings issues the $300 reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional structure is highly advantageous, allowing bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple games and player props as the postseason advances. These bonus bets remain active for up to a week and will expire after 7 days if left unused, dictating a structured approach to your betting calendar.

Best way to use your DraftKings NBA promo tonight

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 218.5 Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -17.5 / PHX +17.5 215.5

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter tonight as massive 17.5-point home favorites against the Phoenix Suns. The underlying metrics point to absolute dominance from Oklahoma City, who won Game 1 and posted the best regular season Net Rating. This efficiency is driven by Oklahoma City’s backcourt production: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams carried the way in Game 1. The Suns need a great performance from Devin Booker simply to keep this contest close.

Conversely, the Detroit Pistons are 8.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The regular season data favors the Pistons, despite the Magic’s victory in Game 1. Detroit’s offensive output is heavily concentrated in Cade Cunningham, who put up 39.0 points in the first game. To counter this individual volume and pull off the road upset, Orlando will rely on their frontcourt efficiency, featuring Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With the total set at 218.5, Orlando’s ability to repeat Game 1’s defensive performance is important.

Expanding Your Range: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA offers distinct statistical advantages, your DraftKings welcome offer is not strictly limited to the hardwood. Bettors looking to cross over into NHL markets can find alternative qualifying opportunities on tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Identifying a heavy moneyline favorite in one of these matchups offers another statistically sound method for securing a victory and unlocking your $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: $300 Bonus Offer

Securing this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s slate is a streamlined process. No manual promo code is required; utilizing the provided links automatically binds the promotional offer to your new account.

Follow these sequential steps to establish your account and activate the bonus:

Register a new account: Access the registration portal here. You will need to input standard verifying information—including your name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to satisfy identity and geolocation regulations. Fund your wallet: Once verified, complete a deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment processors. Place your qualifying wager: Navigate to the NBA or NHL betting markets. Lock in a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Magic, Pistons, or any other eligible game with odds of -500 or longer. Claim your bonus: Sit back and track the data. If your initial $5 bet wins, the promotion triggers automatically, depositing $300 in bonus bets directly into your account for future use.

Executing these steps provides a clear, logical path to maximizing your initial capital as tonight’s playoff action unfolds.