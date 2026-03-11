DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 NCAAB Bonus + March Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Let’s cut right to the chase: if you want a real chance at a nice pay day on the college basketball slate, the latest DraftKings promo code offer is your ticket. We are looking at an incredible welcome offer where new players can bet just $5 on any matchup to claim a guaranteed $200 bonus. Plus, to make March even sweeter, you’ll also score a 100% boost on NCAA Tournament winner bets to keep your bankroll growing.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% NCAAB Future Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11, 2026

How the DraftKings Promo Code Sets You Up for Success

For new DraftKings customers looking to step up their game, this is exactly the kind of leverage I look for. You just place a $5 qualifying wager on tonight’s college hoops slate to score a $200 bonus.

DraftKings doesn’t just hand over a single lump sum. They pay out the $200 as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it lets us spread our action across multiple games or even entirely different sports—these bonuses are totally valid for NBA games, the NHL, the PGA Tour, and more. Just remember that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so we need to stay active. Oh, and keep an eye out: on Wednesday, customers can find special odds boosts for both college basketball and the NBA to maximize our edge even further.

NCAAB Games and Betting Lines for Wednesday

Today’s conference tournament action is absolutely loaded. Here are the consensus spreads and totals for the top matchups on the board:

LSU Tigers @ Kentucky Wildcats: Kentucky -8.5 | O/U 151.5

Kentucky -8.5 | O/U 151.5 SMU Mustangs @ #24 Louisville Cardinals: Louisville -6.5 | O/U 163.5

Louisville -6.5 | O/U 163.5 BYU Cougars @ West Virginia Mountaineers: BYU -4.5 | O/U 142.5

BYU -4.5 | O/U 142.5 Ole Miss Rebels @ Texas Longhorns: Texas -6.5 | O/U 145.5

Texas -6.5 | O/U 145.5 South Carolina Gamecocks @ Oklahoma Sooners: Oklahoma -7.5 | O/U 149.5

Handicapping the Matchups

I’ve got my eye squarely on the Big 12 and ACC tournaments today. Out in the Big 12, BYU’s offense is running entirely through AP Big 12 Player of the Year AJ Dybantsa. The freshman just dropped a tournament-record 40 points.

Meanwhile, the ACC gives us SMU taking on #24 Louisville. SMU’s backcourt is on fire after dropping Syracuse, with Boopie Miller going off for 25 points and big man Jaden Toombs controlling the glass. With Louisville missing star guard Mikel Brown Jr. to a back injury, this matchup screams high scoring.

Unlock the DraftKings Promo Code Today

Getting started is a breeze, and the best part is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to lock in this value. Let’s get you set up to tackle tonight’s games. Click here and follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Head over to DraftKings and start the sign-up process. You just need to provide some standard personal information—like your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: Once you’re registered, make an initial deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers plenty of secure payment methods, so funding your account is quick and painless. Place Your Wagers: Find a qualifying bet (odds of -500 or longer) on tonight’s college basketball slate and place your $5 wager to redeem a $200 bonus. Use 100% Profit Boost: Place a bet on any NCAAB team to win the title and double your potential winnings.

