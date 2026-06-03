Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code ELITEFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

Photo credit: Craig Dudek

We’re stepping onto the hardwood with our latest fearless forecast for a massive NBA postseason showdown. When desperation figures to kick in and teams are looking to slam the door on their opponents, smart bettors need to rev up their bankrolls. Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This elite sign-up promotion arms new players with up to a $1,000 bonus, structured as a daily bet match over your first 10 days here.

By matching your wagers with up to $100 in FanCash daily, this offer is humming with value. Let’s rip into the details and look at how we’re going to use it for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs clash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code ELITEFAN Details & Overview

Before we lock in our picks against the spread, here is the scouting report on exactly how this welcome offer works.

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code ELITEFAN during sign-up to smash that $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during sign-up to smash that $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Match Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics matches your qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Age & Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opt-In Required: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any potential winnings are calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager; FanCash stakes are excluded from the final payout calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for the NBA

We’re all about finding the edge, and taking advantage of one of the most unique welcome offers in the sports betting industry is a guaranteed way to build that edge. Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code lets you stack your bankroll over a week and a half of intense NBA betting.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer you can claim before tip-off:

Offer Details Description Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use code ELITEFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Whether you’re backing the Spurs on their home court on the moneyline or riding with the visiting Knicks against the spread, this 10-day structure gives you the ultimate flexibility to spread your wagers across multiple games throughout the postseason.

Use Fanatics NBA Promo Code on New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a 2025 NBA Postseason clash at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. The game is scheduled for June 3, 2026, at 07:30 PM CDT, and fans can catch the nationally broadcast action on ABC. In a late-postseason duel, team psychology is everything. Both squads will be up for the duel, but momentum can flip with a single possession.

How to Activate Your Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Ready to slam the door on the sportsbooks and get in on the action? Claiming your $1,000 bonus is a simple and straightforward process. Here is how we’re going to activate the offer: