BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY1500 ahead of Game 2 and secure a $1,500 first bet. Use promo code ESNY150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

The New York Knicks pulled off the upset against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1. Can they carry that momentum into Friday or will Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs bounce back? BetMGM Sportsbook will help new players hit the ground running ahead of this pivotal matchup.

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

For bettors looking to get in on the action for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, the BetMGM bonus code provides excellent value depending on your location. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply register a new account, place a $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

If you are located in any other eligible U.S. state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you have access to a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. With this promotion, you can place your initial wager on the Knicks or Spurs with added confidence. If your first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, providing a valuable second chance to build your bankroll during the postseason.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Analysis

The Knicks hit the road to face the Spurs in a high-stakes championship clash. With one game already in the books, the Knicks claimed the series opener in a 105-95 victory and will look to build on their momentum on the road.

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) Moneyline +185 -227 Total Points Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

Bettors closely following the New York Knicks should note their recent dominance against the spread; the team is a flawless 5-0 ATS over their last five contests. When playing as an underdog, however, high-scoring affairs have been rare for New York, with the Over hitting in just one of their last seven games in that role. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently played in high-scoring postseason matchups, as the Over has hit in 10 of their last 13 playoff games. However, when favored, the Over has only cashed in one of the Spurs’ last four games.

From a statistical standpoint, both squads bring elite defensive execution into the Finals. The New York Knicks have held opponents to just 100.2 points per game on 43.1% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have limited opposing teams to 105.0 points per game while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest. Following Game 1 of the series, New York currently holds the edge in shooting efficiency, having connected on 41.0% from the floor compared to San Antonio’s 36.0%.

How to Get Started With BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a simple and straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account on the BetMGM platform. During this registration phase, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, and email address.

As you fill out your registration form, make sure to enter the correct BetMGM promo code associated with your location:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code ESNY150 to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion.

Enter bonus code to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Users in all other eligible states: Enter bonus code ESNY1500 to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your account is successfully verified, the final step to activate the offer is to make a qualifying deposit. You must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. After your deposit is processed, you are ready to place your first wager on the Knicks, the Spurs, or any other eligible NBA betting market.