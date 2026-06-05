DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

As the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs prepare to face off, new users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are backing the Knicks or the Spurs in Game 2, this promotion provides a clear, immediate way to build your bankroll. If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, this DraftKings Sportsbook offer also extends across other major leagues, meaning you can utilize your bonus bets on the current NHL playoffs or the MLB regular season.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonuses

Claiming your welcome bonus for the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is incredibly straightforward. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current DraftKings Sportsbook offer before placing your wager:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 5, 2026

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer eliminates the risk of your first wager. Simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying bet on the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the game’s outcome. To remain eligible, ensure your first wager is placed on odds of -500 or longer.

Once your initial bet is locked in, the $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to spread your action strategically across multiple markets, including the ongoing NHL and MLB schedules if you choose to explore beyond the basketball court. These bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days, so plan your wagers accordingly.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

The New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks currently control this pivotal series after securing a 105-95 victory in Game 1.

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-105) -5.5 (-115) Moneyline +190 -230 Total Points Over 214.5 (-112) Under 214.5 (-108)

The New York Knicks enter this Finals matchup with strong momentum at the betting window, boasting a perfect 5-0 record against the spread over their last five games and 12 straight wins overall. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have seen the over hit in just one of their last six home games against top-tier scoring defenses.

Looking back at Game 1, the Knicks utilized extra possessions to secure their victory. New York shot 41% from the field and capitalized with 23 second-chance points. The Spurs struggled to keep pace, managing just 36% shooting from the floor and generating only 14 second-chance points.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with DraftKings and claiming your welcome bonus for the New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup requires just a few straightforward steps: