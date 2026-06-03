DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim $200 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet on the NBA Finals into a $200 bonus. Click here to activate this offer in time for Game 1.

By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on this pivotal Game 1, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what. This straightforward promotion provides a guaranteed way to build a bankroll before tip-off, giving new DraftKings users the perfect opportunity to maximize their value. The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will start the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

Available exclusively to new DraftKings customers, this sign-up offer provides a significant boost for the current NBA slate. When you create a new account and place a qualifying wager of just $5 on the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, or any other eligible market, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. To qualify for this guaranteed payout, your initial wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

Instead of a single lump sum, the $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to strategically spread their action across multiple games or different betting markets throughout the week. These rewards expire after seven days, giving you ample time to use them as the playoff action unfolds. Furthermore, if you want to diversify your wagers, these bonus bets are fully eligible for other sports; you can easily apply them to the daily MLB regular-season slate or the high-stakes matchups of the NHL playoffs.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds Analysis

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +160 -192 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are positioned as 4.5-point home favorites on the spread, alongside a moneyline of -192. However, recent betting trends suggest the New York Knicks could present a complex challenge for the favorites. Notably, the Spurs are currently 0-3 against the spread over their last three games against the Knicks.

For those analyzing the total points line of 218.5, defensive trends are worth monitoring. The over has only hit in one of the Knicks’ last six games when facing top-10 scoring defenses. Both organizations have battled through a grueling postseason to reach this point, setting the stage for a highly competitive and strategic opening matchup.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a practical, step-by-step process designed to get you into the action without unnecessary delays. You do not need to manually enter a promotional code to secure your bonus. Just follow these instructions to claim your rewards ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game:

Sign Up: Click on any of the promotional links in this article to securely navigate to the DraftKings registration page. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup (or any other eligible market).

Once your initial $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not need to wait for your qualifying wager to settle. The bonus rewards are yours to use right away.