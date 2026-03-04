DraftKings Promo Code for Knicks-Thunder, NBA Games Claims $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

For us bettors, the timing is perfect to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to pad our bankroll. By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on any game, new users can unlock $200 in bonus bets if that initial bet wins. It’s a great way to get some skin in on an NBA, NHL or college basketball game and potentially set ourselves up nicely for the rest of the week.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Wednesday

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus if You Win

If you are looking to get in on tonight’s action, this welcome offer is one of the sharper plays available. Here is the deal: you sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. I’m looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks matchup, but you can target any team you feel confident in.

The catch? Your bet needs to win. If you pick a winner, DraftKings credits your account with $200 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings. They pay this out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, which I love because it gives us the flexibility to spread our action across the week rather than risking it all on one swing. Just remember, these expire seven days after issuance, so have a plan to use them.

Existing users should also check the app tonight. DraftKings is running a “Choose Your Own Reward” promo where you can opt-in for either a same-game parlay boost or an all-purpose profit boost. It’s a nice little value add on top of the welcome bonus.

Best Way to Use the DraftKings Promo for NBA Action

The headline act is obviously the top-seeded Thunder visiting MSG, but don’t sleep on several other matchups. Here are the lines I’m watching for tonight’s games:

Matchup Spread Total Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks OKC -4 221.5 Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics BOS -6.5 214.5 Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers PHI -8 237.5 Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks MIL -1.5 231.5

Key Matchups and Strategies

Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks

This is the one everyone is talking about. The Knicks faithful are buzzing after their recent win streak, with plenty of fans claiming that because they beat the Spurs (who beat the Thunder), they are destined to take this one. But I’m looking at the reality on the court. OKC has already clinched a playoff berth and sits at 48-15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level, averaging 31.8 points, and while some fans complain about his “foul hunting,” the guy just knows how to get buckets.

On the Knicks side, it’s been a season of adjustment with Mike Brown taking over coaching duties. While Jalen Brunson continues to shine (26.7 PPG), Karl-Anthony Towns has had a fluctuating role in Brown’s “read-and-react” offense. j

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

If you want points, this is your game. The total is sitting at a massive 237.5, and for good reason. The Jazz rank dead last in the league defensively. This sets up as a smash spot for the Philadelphia star. Tyrese Maxey (29.0 PPG) should have a field day, but Joel Embiid is out.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Offer

There is still time to get your account set up before the NBA action starts on ESPN. The best part is that no promo code is required to be manually entered. The links on this page (here ) do the heavy lifting for you.

Here is the game plan to lock in the Bet $5, Get $200 bonus:

Create Your Account: Follow the links above to head over to DraftKings Sportsbook. You’ll just need to provide the standard info to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once you’re in, fund your account with at least $5 using a secure payment method. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA tab. Place a bet of $5 or more on the Thunder, Knicks, or any other team you think is a lock to win. Collect Your Bonus: If your wager wins, you get your cash payout plus eight $25 bonus bets to use for the next week.

