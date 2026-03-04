BetMGM Promo Code ESNY150: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

We have a massive Monday night on the hardwood, folks. The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling into Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks, and there is nothing quite like a marquee matchup at the Mecca of Basketball on ESPN. To get us ready for tip-off, new users can grab a serious edge with the BetMGM promo code ESNY150. Depending on where you’re watching from, you’re looking at either a guaranteed bonus boost or a massive safety net for your first wager.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you have a shot at a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your team wins. For everyone else in participating states, you can take a bigger swing with the First Bet Offer, covering your initial stake up to $1,500 if it doesn’t go your way. Let’s break down how to claim these offers and where the smart money is looking tonight.

Information for the BetMGM Promo Code ESNY150

Before we dive into the handicapping, let’s make sure you have the right code for your state. The table below lays out exactly what you need to lock in your offer for tonight’s slate.

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 4, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code for the Thunder vs. Knicks

Let’s look at the finer points here because getting the best value is what we’re all about.

For my friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the play is the “Bet & Get” promo. You use the specific BetMGM promo code linked above, put down just $10 on any market—I’m looking at the Knicks or Thunder moneyline—and if your bet wins, you score $150 in bonus bets. That is effectively 15-1 odds on top of your cash winnings. It’s a fantastic way to pad the bankroll early.

For everyone else across the map (excluding NY), we are looking at the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Think of this as insurance for your opening play. You can fire on the NBA slate with a bit more confidence because if your first real-money wager settles as a loss, BetMGM refunds your entire stake (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. It frees you up to take a shot on a potentially higher payout, knowing you have a second chance if the ball doesn’t bounce your way.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Promo Code Tonight

Tonight isn’t just about the offers; it’s about finding the right spots on the board. We have two solid matchups on ESPN, but all eyes are on MSG. Here is how the lines are looking right now:

Oklahoma City Thunder (-174) @ New York Knicks (+146)

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Total: 222.5

Atlanta Hawks (-101) @ Milwaukee Bucks (-118)

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Total: 231.5

How to Register with the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? With the Thunder vs. Knicks tipping off at 7:00 PM EST, you will want to get this set up before the national anthem runs on ESPN. Here is the step-by-step to get you in the game:

Create and Register an Account: Click here to head over to BetMGM. You’ll just need your standard details—name, address, date of birth—to verify you are who you say you are. Enter the Bonus Code: If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use code ESNY150. If you are in any other participating state, use code ESNY1500. Make a Deposit: Drop in a minimum deposit of $10. They take all the standard secure methods like online banking, cards, and PayPal. Place Your Bet: Head to the NBA tab and lock in your qualifying wager on Thunder vs. Knicks or any other game tonight.

Once that bet is locked in, your specific offer kicks in. Whether it’s the “Bet $10, Get $150” or the safety net of the “$1,500 First Bet Offer,” you are all set to sweat the game with a little extra leverage.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.