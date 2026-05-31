FanDuel Predicts Promo Code $25 Bonus (May 2026)

New users can claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to sign up and get a bonus for trading on a variety of prediction markets like sports, finance, commodities, and many more options.

FANDUEL PREDICTS (APPLE USERS) SIGN UP & GET A $25 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL PREDICTS (ANDROID USERS) SIGN UP & GET A $25 BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: All derivatives contracts are offered and accounts are carried by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+. Offer only available in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, or UT. Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt. Trading is risky, always Trade Responsibly. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700. Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Read the Risk Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with trading.

Use the linked offers on this page to register with the FanDuel Predicts promo and get a $25 bonus when you sign up to trade on prediction markets. FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states (markets restricted in some states), and new users in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, and UT can sign up now to get the welcome bonus.

FanDuel is already an established brand name from years of success in the sports betting space, and now FanDuel Predicts is bringing prediction market trading to users all throughout the country. Available markets to trade on the FanDuel Predicts app include popular options like sports, crypto, commodities, and financials.

Use the link here to download the FanDuel Predicts app (available on the App Store and Google Play) and claim the $25 bonus when you register for an account on the prediction markets platform.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code for May 2026

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Details 💸 FanDuel Predicts Welcome Offer $25 Bonus on Sign Up (App Store)

$25 Bonus on Sign Up (Google Play) 🚨 Promo Code N/A 💰 FanDuel Predicts Promo Available States AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT 🇺🇸 FanDuel Predicts Available States All 50 States (market restrictions in certain states) 🎂 FanDuel Predicts Minimum Age 18 in most states, 19 or 21 in select states 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified May 31, 2026

FanDuel Predicts offers markets for the hottest sports action in-season, like the winner of the Pro Basketball Championship. As fans get set for the NBA Finals, FanDuel Predicts lists San Antonio as the favorite (65%) to win the championship. Traders on FanDuel Predicts can buy contracts to take positions for San Antonio or New York to win the title. If their prediction is correct, they’ll win the full value of the contracts they hold for that team.

There are a variety of accepted payment methods for FanDuel Predicts, and there are no deposit fees. Users will only incur a flat 2% transaction fee on payouts after making successful predictions and executing a withdrawal. The flat 2% fee also applies to payouts if traders sell their positions early. For example, users who bought contracts for Oklahoma City (when the implied probability was lower) can currently sell some of their positions to guarantee a return on their trades.

Claim $25 Bonus from FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

Follow this step-by-step process to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and unlock a $25 bonus at sign up.

Click this link to download the FanDuel Predicts app and claim the welcome offer. Sign up for an account on FanDuel Predicts by providing the required credentials: Name, date of birth, email, phone number, address, Social Security number, and photo ID. Get a $25 Bonus on Sign Up. Use your bonus to trade on prediction markets across a variety of categories.

The bonus from the FanDuel Predicts promo is non-withdrawable and expires seven (7) days after receipt.

Trending on FanDuel Predicts (May 31, 2026)

The FanDuel Predicts app keeps traders in the loop with all the trending markets for the day. Check out what’s in the Popular tab today on FanDuel Predicts:

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles (MLB)

Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB)

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals (MLB)

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds (MLB)

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians (MLB)

Use the link here to register for an account on FanDuel Predicts and score an impressive $25 bonus on sign up for trading on prediction markets.